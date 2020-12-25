Latest News: From PM Modi's Farmers Outreach To JDU MLAs In Arunachal Switching To BJP

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

PM Modi extends olive branch to protesting farmers; urges 'talks should be based on facts'

Addressing the farmers on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government was also ready for talks with those vociferously opposing the Centre over the agrarian laws. At the same time, he maintained that the discussion should be based on facts. Stressing that his government is taking all possible steps to ensure the welfare of farmers, he appealed to them to not fall prey to the lies spread by some political parties. Additionally, the PM lambasted the opposition for using the farmers' platform to put forth unrelated demands such as the release of the accused in cases involving violence.

Read full story here

Nitish Kumar says 'will discuss in council' as 6 of 7 JDU MLAs switch to BJP in Arunachal

With his Bihar ally - BJP gaining 6 JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh, JDU chief Nitish Kumar on Friday, said he will discuss the issue in the national council in Patna on December 26-27. Stating that JDU had won 7 seats in the 2019 Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections, he said that the 6 MLAs have parted ways from his party. Apart from the 6 JDU MLAs, the lone MLA from the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA), Kardo Nyigyor from the Likabali constituency, has also joined the saffron party.

Read full story here

Javadekar slams journalist's death in roadside attack in Jaipur: 'Will investigate it'

Condemning journalist Abhishek Soni's death due to an attack by a group of assailants, Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday, said that the 'matter will be investigated into'. Addressing a press conference in Chengalpet, Javadekar said, 'Attack on any journalist is wrong'. Soni succumbed to his injuries on Thursday at a Jaipur hospital, after he was attacked on the night of December 8 outside a roadside eatery.

Read full story here

Punjab CM urges farmers not to disrupt state’s telecom services & inconvenience citizens

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday appealed to agitating farmers not to inconvenience the general public while continuing to carry out their protests against the farm laws. This appeal by the chief minister comes in the context of reports of disconnection of power supply to various mobile towers across Punjab causing inconvenience to civilians at large. Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA), a registered body of Telecom Infrastructure Providers had requested the state government to persuade the farmers not to resort to any unlawful activity during their agitation against the farm laws.

Read full story here

Afghanistan calls out Pakistan on Taliban presence, says 'it will challenge peace'

Following the emergence of a video showing Taliban deputy leader Abdul Ghani Baradar addressing some members of the militant group in Karachi, Afghanistan Foreign Ministry on December 25 said that ‘Taliban presence in Pakistan will challenge Afghan peace’. In a statement, Afghanistan also said that the presence of the insurgent group is a “clear violation of Afghanistan’s national sovereignty” and it will further be the reason of instability in the war-torn country as well as the peace process.

Read full story here