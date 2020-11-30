Latest News: From PM Slamming Opposition On Farm Laws To Red Alert In Kerala, Read Stories

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

PM Modi attacks opposition for 'fearmongering' over agrarian laws; reaches out to farmers

Speaking at a function in Varanasi on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to assuage the farmers protesting against the agrarian reform laws passed by the Parliament. After inaugurating the road widening project of NH-19, the PM weighed in on the new opportunities and legal rights given to the farmers. On this occasion, he lashed out at the opposition for fearmongering on the issue.

Plan to vaccinate around 30 Cr people against COVID-19 by July-August 2021: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday stated that the Centre has come up with a plan to vaccinate around 25 to 30 crore people by July-August 2021. "In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly," Vardhan said while addressing media.

VP Venkaiah Naidu attacks Pak at SCO; raises concern over threats from 'ungoverned spaces'

In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu strongly asserted that cross-border terrorism remains the 'most important challenge' for India. Without naming Pakistan, the Indian Vice President reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Monday which he chaired. Naidu affirmed that the elimination of the threat of terrorism would help the region realise its true potential.

IMD issues red alert to three districts in Kerala ahead of developing Cyclone Burevi

Just a week after Cyclone Nirav, another brewing cyclone in the southeast region of the Bay of Bengal has forced the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) to issue a red alert in three districts of Kerala. With the state likely to receive heavy rains from Tuesday, the KDSMA has sounded a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts until December 3. The depression which is most likely to develop into Cyclone Burevi is expected to intensify and cross Sri Lanka around December 2.

Moderna to ask US FDA and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID vaccine

US biotech company Moderna has said that it would ask US and European regulators on Monday to allow emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine. Moderna has created its shots with the US National Institute of Health and a recent study revealed that its vaccine candidate offers strong protection and is more than 94 per cent effective. Moderna is ramping up the race to being limited vaccinations as the COVID-19 pandemic worsens.

