Latest News: From PM's Meet With CMs Over COVID Vaccine To Centre-Farmers Deadlock

PM Modi to chair meeting of all CMs on Jan 11 to discuss COVID-19 vaccine rollout: Sources

In a big development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states at 4 pm on Monday, January 11 as per sources. Sources added that the interaction will centre around the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. Since the commencement of the lockdown in March 2020, the PM has chaired regular meetings with the CMs to take stock of the novel coronavirus situation. The government of India will inoculate 30 crore individuals belonging to priority groups in the first phase of its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Impasse over farm laws persists after 9th round of talks; next meeting scheduled on Jan 15

On Friday, the 9th round of talks between Centre and farmers' unions concluded in two and a half hours without achieving any tangible outcome similar to the previous deliberation. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and MoS Commerce Som Parkash represented the Centre during the talks. While the farmers maintained that they will not move from the protest sites till the three agrarian laws are repealed, the Union government refused to concede to this demand.

26/11 attacks: Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi sentenced to 15-yr jail term for terror-financing

The Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan's Lahore sentenced Zakiur-ur-Rehman Lakhvi to 15 years in jail in a terror funding case connected to the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai on Friday. Lakhvi was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on January 2 on terror financing charges. The 61-year-old LeT commander, who was out on bail since 2015, is accused of running a dispensary, using funds collected for terrorism financing.

Bharat Biotech applies for phase-1 trial of nasal vaccine for COVID, DCGI yet to respond

Bharat Biotech, the developer of indigenous Coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' has sent an application to Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for conducting the phase-1 trials of a nasal vaccine against COVID-19, a government official has said while adding that the matter is yet to be taken up by the DCGI. The phase-1 of the nasal vaccine is said to begin during February-March this year. This development comes just a day after Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Ella announced that the firm has completed enrollment for phase-3 clinical trials of Covaxin.

UK approves third COVID-19 vaccine as Moderna's jab gets green light

The UK on January 8 approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine which is the third coronavirus jab for the British citizens. As per the report, the UK government had ordered an additional 10 million doses of the vaccine which has shown 94% efficacy against the highly-infectious disease in the final phase of clinical trials. Prior to this, UK Prime minister Boris Johnson’s government had already ordered seven million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

