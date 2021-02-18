Latest News: From Puducherry Floor Test Date To All Details Of The IPL 2021 Auction

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

Amit Shah Gives CAA Implementation Assurance; Says 'undemocratic To Seek Farm Law Repeal'

Speaking exclusively to Republic's Political Editor Aishwarya Kapoor on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened up on a range of issues including the CAA and impasse over farm laws. Mentioning that many people at Naryanpur in the South 24 Parganas district are refugees, he promised that the CAA will be implemented soon in not just West Bengal but all other parts of the country also.

Puducherry L-G Orders Floor Test On February 22 As Congress Govt Slips Into Minority

In a big development on Thursday, Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan ordered a floor test on February 22. This comes two days after the Congress government in the Union Territory lost its majority in the 33-member Assembly. At present, both the ruling alliance and the opposition has 14 members each.

Railways Refutes Mamata's Claims On Attack On TMC Min: 'Law & Order A State Govt Subject'

Passing the buck back to the West Bengal government, Indian Railways on Thursday, stated that 'law and order is a state subject', while condemning the attack on Labour minister Jakir Hossain at Murshidabad's Nimtita Railway station. The Indian Railways stated that relief and rescue measures were immediately initiated tending to the 25 injured people including Hossain. Hossain and his retinue were attacked while boarding a train at Nimtita station to Kolkata by a crude bomb hurled at Hossain, on Wednesday night.

EXCLUSIVE: ‘Metro Man’ Sreedharan Says LDF, UDF Only Interested In Power; Bats For BJP

After announcing his plans to join the BJP ahead of the Kerala polls, 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan on Thursday spoke exclusively to Republic TV sharing the reason behind the decision and why he was batting for a saffron party government in the state. Earlier today, Kerala BJP's K Surendran revealed that Sreedharan would join the party during the Vijay Yatra scheduled to be flagged off from February 21 in the southern state.

IPL Auction 2021: Harbhajan, Nair Bag Cheap Deals; MI Acquire Arjun Tendulkar

As many as 292 cricketers, local and overseas, are going under the hammer with the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction 2021 currently underway in Chennai. In the latest, Mumbai has acquired Arjun Tendulkar at a base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

