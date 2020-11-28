Latest News: From Punjab CM's Interview With Arnab To HM Amit Shah's Appeal To Farmers

Here are the top stories this Saturday evening:

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh opens up on farmers' protests, MSP & dialogue with Centre

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh opened up on the ongoing farmers' protests. Strongly refuted the notion that he has masterminded the agitation, he argued in detail on why this is a spontaneous protest by the farmers against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. He also elaborated on the existing framework which he claimed is beneficial for Punjab's farmers.

Read full story here

Amit Shah breaks silence on farmers' stir, says 'Centre ready to hold talks before Dec 3'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday revealed that the Central government is ready to talk to the farmers before the scheduled meeting of December 3. Breaking his silence on the farmers' protests, he stressed that the Centre would deliberate on each and every demand of the farmers. At the same time, he urged them to shift to the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari where all arrangements are in place. Shah mentioned that the farmers will get the permission of the Delhi police to set up a stage and carry out their protests in a structured manner.

Read full story here

GHMC polls: UP CM Yogi pitches renaming of Hyderabad to 'Bhagyanagar'; attacks TRS & AIMIM

Addressing a roadshow for the GHMC polls on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reignited the debate about renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'. Recalling that his government changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, he revealed that BJP shall change Hyderabad's name after coming to power. Stressing that Bhagyanagar is not a communal name, he opined that it symbolizes 'development'. During his speech, he hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for ensuring that people don't require a 'visa' to enter Hyderabad.

Read full story here

Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars in a lop-sided finale, win WBBL for the second time

Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by seven wickets to win their second Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) title at the North Sydney Oval on Saturday. It was a completely one-sided performance from the Sydney franchise right from the word 'Go' as the Stars were simply clueless throughout the contest. By the virtue of this win, Thunder lifted the WBBL trophy for the second time after five years i.e. the 2015/16 season.

Read full story here

Villagers gather in huge number to pay final tribute to slain rifleman Sukhbir Singh

Two Indian Army Jawans lost their lives in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday. Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh sustained critical injuries due to the unprovoked firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, later succumbing to the injuries. While paying the final tributes on November 28 to Rifleman Sukhbir Singh, villagers of Tarn Taran from where the rifleman hailed, gathered to pay homage to the slain Jawan as his funeral procession was conducted. The slain rifleman's body reached his village on Saturday afternoon for the last rites and the villages gathered in large numbers to bid adieu to their brave son who sacrificed his life for the nation. Reportedly, Punjab Chief Minister has announced exgratia of Rs 50 Lakh for the family and government job to one of the family members.

Read full story here