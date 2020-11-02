Latest News: From Rajnath Calling 'PoK Part Of India' To Sindhu's Shocking 'I Retire' Post

Here are the top stories this Monday evening:

Rajnath Singh lashes out at Pak's 'Gilgit-Baltistan' move; affirms "PoK part of India"

Maintaining that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK)'s Gilgit-Baltistan's was an 'integral part of India', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, slammed Pakistan government's move to make it a 'provisional province' of Pakistan. Terming PoK an 'illegal occupation' by Pakistan, Singh stated that they (BJP) were against the partition of undivided India, but it was done. Touting the Centre's Citizenship amendment act (CAA), he said persecuted minorities from Pakistan were being granted citizenship in India.

Read full story here

Rebel Congress MLA alleges irregularities in Gandhi family-linked trust, demands inquiry

In a big development on Monday, rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh demanded an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the functioning of Kamla Nehru Educational Society. Set up in 1976, the aforesaid trust is reportedly closely linked with the Gandhi family. In a letter addressed to Rajendra Pal Singh, the DG of Economic Offences Wing, UP Police, she mentioned that the style of functioning of the Kamala Nehru Education Society has not been satisfactory since the last few years.

Read full story here

Life Mission scam: MoS MEA urges Vijayan to resign as CM's ex-aide is named as accused

Hours after suspended bureaucrat M Sivasankar was named as an accused in the Life Mission scam, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan reiterated his call for Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. The Kerala government's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) made this disclosure in a report submitted in the Special Vigilance Court, Thiruvananthapuram earlier in the day. Claiming that Life Mission had become a "commission mission" for Vijayan, the BJP leader made it clear that the buck stops with the CM.

Read full story here

'I RETIRE...': PV Sindhu drops big bold shocker; adds critical caveat in fine-print

World Champion and Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu dropped a shocker for her fans on Monday as she mentioned the word 'I Retire' in big bold letters on her Twitter. Taking to the microblogging site, Sindu wrote about how the Denmark Open was the final straw and he has decided 'to retire'. The post that was shared a few minutes back has gone viral on social media and has left netizens astonished, especially since she doesn't appear to be retiring but is making a different point.

Read full story here

Haryana Home Min directs constitution of SIT to trace missing minor girl from Rewari

In a major development, the Haryana government has directed officials to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the minor Hindu girl who has been allegedly abducted by a Muslim boy from Rewari district. Home Minister Anil Vij has also assured to bring in a strict law against 'Love Jihad' after discussions with other states. The 16-year-old girl has been missing for 21 days now with her family expressing dissatisfaction with the police's search operations.

Read full story here