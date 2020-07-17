Latest News: From Rajnath Singh's Address To Jaishankar-Rahul Clash, Top Stories Today

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Rajnath Singh addresses jawans in Ladakh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday addressed the Indian Army troops and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel near Pangong Tso's Lukung, where he boosted the morale of the forces and paid his respects to the lives lost in the violent Galwan valley clashes. "Recently what happened between troops of India and China at PP14, how some of our personnel sacrificed their lives protecting our border. I am happy to meet you all but also saddened because of their loss. I pay my tributes to them," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Read full story here

Rahul Gandhi's warning on pandemic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged the government to take concrete steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, saying if it keeps spreading at the current pace then there will be more than 20 lakh cases by August 10. Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the pandemic and has questioned the Centre's claims on battling coronavirus.

Read full story here

Jaishankar's rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi

Rebuking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his criticism of the Modi government's foreign policy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a point by point rebuttal on his charges by citing the difference between the policy of the erstwhile UPA government and the present dispensation.

Read full story here

Rajasthan HC adjourns Sachin Pilot’s plea

In a massive relief for Rajasthan ex-Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his 18 dissenting MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday, has adjourned the plea filed by Pilot and his MLAs to Monday at 10 AM. Moreover, the Rajasthan Speaker has assured the court that no action will be taken against the MLAs till 5:30 pm on Tuesday. Pilot and his dissenting MLAs who are currently holed in hotels in Gurugram, had challenged the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker.

Read full story here

Kerala Customs raids several jewellery shops

In a massive development, the Kerala Customs department on Friday, has raided several jewellery shops in Kozhikode. Custom sources believe that smuggled gold had arrived in a shop named Hessa Gold & Diamonds in Arakinar and several irregularities were discovered during the early hours of the morning. However, Customs has not clarified whether the raids are connected to the Kerala gold smuggling probe by NIA.

Read full story here