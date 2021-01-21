Latest News: From Serum Institute Fire To Mohammed Siraj Opening Up On Racial Abuse

Here are top stories this Thursday evening:

Serum Institute fire: 5 deaths reported, CEO Adar Poonawalla expresses condolences

In a tragic development, it has been learnt that five lives have been lost whereas six individuals have been rescued in the fire that broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) Pune facility on Thursday noon. CEO Adar Poonawalla has affirmed that there has been some loss of life while Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol stated that 5 bodies have been recovered from the incident site. It has been speculated that deceased individuals were construction workers. Meanwhile, the SII CEO has expressed his deepest condolences to the kin of the deceased.

'Umpires told us to leave the game': Mohammed Siraj opens up on facing racial abuse at SCG

Returning back home after a historic win in Australia, Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj opened up on his experience as down under, the racial abuse incident at the SCG and leading the pace attack in the final Test at the Gabba. Moments after landing in Hyderabad, Siraj paid his last respects to his late father who had passed away while he was in Australia. The speedster had decided to stay back in Australia to perform despite being given the option to fly back home and also went on to register his maiden fifer at the Gabba in the absence of India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Completely prepared for Republic Day, urge invitees to follow COVID advisory: Delhi Police

Ahead of the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, the Delhi Police has urged all the invitees to strictly comply with the COVID-19 advisory while attending the parade at Rajpath on Tuesday morning. The Delhi Police has stated that it is fully prepared to ensure smooth conduct of the parade on January 26 which will be held amid the COVID-19 pandemic with additional measures this year. It has also requested all those attending to follow the routes laid out for vehicles to reach the parking and avoid congestion.

BJP makes recommendations to ECI for conduct of free & fair Assembly polls in West Bengal

On Thursday, a BJP delegation headed by Dilip Ghosh submitted a memorandum to the full bench of the Election Commission which is on a two-day visit to West Bengal. Mentioning that TMC treats every election as a "war", BJP accused the state police of indulging in anarchy and lawlessness at the behest of the ruling party in the state. Alleging that a large-scale demoralization has set in among many honest civil servants, the JP Nadda-led party made a list of suggestions to the ECI for ensuring a level-playing field in the West Bengal Assembly polls due in April-May this year.

SC panel holds 1st meeting with farmers; 10 unions air frank views about agrarian laws

On Thursday, the Supreme Court-constituted committee held its first meeting with farmers' unions across the country via video conferencing to resolve the standoff over the farm laws. Even as BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann has opted out of the panel, the three other members- agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat interacted with 10 farm unions from Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. These unions not only gave their frank views about the agrarian laws but also gave suggestions to improve the implementation of the laws.

