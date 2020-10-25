Latest News From Shaktikanta Das Testing COVID Positive To LJP's Attack Against Nitish

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for COVID-19, to discharge duties in isolation

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The RBI Governor took to Twitter to inform about his COVID-19 test coming positive. Das said he is asymptomatic and his condition is stable and also alerted those who came in contact with him in the past few days. However, he assured that he will continue to discharge his duties as RBI governor by working in isolation and being in touch with all the deputy governors through video conferencing.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Kamal Nath over 'item' jibe, cites divide within party

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched an attack against former CM Kamal Nath over his infamous 'item' jibe against BJP leader Imarti Devi. "At the age of 74, he made such low remarks against Imardi devi behen who is a Minister. And later he says, I have not insulted anyone, is this the way to behave?" said the Madhya Pradesh CM while addressing a rally ahead of the upcoming by-polls.

'Will send Bihar CM Nitish to jail': LJP's Chirag Paswan makes dramatic pronouncement

In his sharpest attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, LJP chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday, vowed that he will send 'corrupt' CM and his officials for alleged corruption in Kumar's 'Saath Nischay' scheme. Terming Nitish Kumar as corrupt, anti-youth, and destroying Bihar, Paswan said if elected to power he will investigate into the 'corruption' and send Nitish and his officials to jail, if proven guilty. Paswan, who split from the NDA, is contesting separately, citing 'ideological differences with JDU'. Bihar will vote in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

BJP slams Congress over PFI links, questions alliance partners Sena & RJD on their stance

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and BJP leader Tom Vadakkan on Sunday addressed a press conference slamming the Congress party for forming links with radical groups such as the Popular Front of India (PFI), questioning why the grand-old party had begun to form alliances with outfits that openly promoted 'terrorism and jihadism'. "Congress met with a party that promotes terrorism. Congress has links with PFI. The alliances who promote terrorism and promote jihadi thinking, the Congress party has links with them," alleged Naqvi.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says 'rise above China strategically & economically' to counter it

Addressing the annual Vijaya Dashami celebration at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday, opined on the ongoing India-China border tiff. Backing Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar' push, Bhagwat said by rising above China economically and strategically, its expansionist aspirations will be neutralised. While he pushed for better ties with neighbours, he said 'one must not mistake India's benevolence for weakness'.

