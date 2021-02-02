Latest News: From State-wise Target Of Covid Vaccination To Updates On Farm Laws Agitation

Here are the top stories this Tuesday evening:

Centre informs Parliament of state-wise target for COVID-19 inoculation in Phase 1

As the COVID-19 vaccination drive progresses at a brisk pace, Centre on Tuesday has informed the Rajya Sabha the state-wise target to inoculate healthcare workers in Phase-1. As per the written reply provided by MoS (Health) Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Centre aims to vaccinate the highest in the worst-hit state - Maharashtra (9,36,857), followed by Uttar Pradesh (9,06,752), Karnataka (7,73,362), West Bengal (7,00,418) and Tamil Nadu (5,32,605). As of date, 39,50,156 have been vaccinated across India, while active cases drop to 1,63,353.

Delhi police play 'Border' movie songs at Singhu; farmers say 'Don't play close to camp'

In a bizarre development at Singhu borders, Delhi police on Monday played songs like 'Sandesa Aate Hai' from the Bollywood film 'Border' on loudspeakers, much to the constraint of the protesting farmers. Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti leader Sarwan Singh Pandher slammed the move, asking Delhi police to stop playing the songs so close to their protest sites. Police have fortified all three borders - Tikri, Singhu, and Ghazipur with extra barricades, nails, barbed wire, cutting off approach to the national capital, after the recent Republic Day mishap.

Amit Shah calls for key BJP meet to discuss strategy for upcoming West Bengal elections

Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah will chair a crucial party meeting in Delhi to discuss the strategy ahead for West Bengal assembly elections. Newly inducted leaders - Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee who jumped ship from TMC to BJP will be a part of the meeting. Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari arrived in Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the core leaders' meeting.

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Class 10th, 12th datesheet released; check details here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the datesheet for class 10th and 12th board exams 2021. According to the schedule Class 12th exams will be held from May 4 to June 11 and class 10th exams will be held from May 4 to June 7. Earlier, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced that the CBSE Board Exams 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10 and the result will be declared by July 15.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez tests positive for COVID-19, Spanish Club Confirms

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has tested positive for the coronavirus, the club said Tuesday. Madrid said the 73-year-old Pérez is asymptomatic and tested positive after a routine test. No other details were released. Apart from Perez, the Spanish club's current head coach and 1998 FIFA World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane also tested positive for the coronavirus last month. Spain remains one of the hardest-hit countries by the coronavirus pandemic.

