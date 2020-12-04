Latest News: From TPCC Chief's Resignation On GHMC Debacle To PIL On Farmers Protest In SC

Here are the top stories this Friday evening:

GHMC polls: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief resigns after election drubbing

Following the Congress party's abysmal performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Poll (GHMC) elections, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President N Uttam Kumar Reddy tendered his resignation on Friday evening. This comes after the grand-old-party failed to make a dent in the rigorously-campaigned civic polls managing to win only 2 seats in the 150 wards municipal body.

Farmers' stir: PIL filed in SC seeking immediate removal of protesters from Delhi borders

On Friday, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking directions from an immediate removal of the protesting farmers from the borders at the national capital. The petitioner Rishabh Sharma has argued that the blocking of the roads and border points has affected the persons travelling to Delhi for medical treatment. According to Sharma, it was necessary to avoid such a mass gathering owing to the possibility of COVID-19 spread among the protesters.

Envoys of 80 countries to visit Bharat Biotech to assess progress of COVID-19 vaccine

As India reaches the brink of a breakthrough surrounding its first COVID-19 vaccine, Ambassadors and High Commissioners of 80 countries will be visiting Bharat Biotech and BE Limited in Hyderabad on December 9 to assess the progress of the vaccine. This comes as a big development against the backdrop of the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today where he asserted that Indian scientists are "very confident" about succeeding in their endeavour of making 'Made in India' vaccines, adding that experts believe that a COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks.

Congress' Moily hits out at Rajinikanth, says 'his politics won't click' in Tamil Nadu

The Congress party on Friday reacted to Rajinikanth's political debut, claiming that the Kollywood superstar 'would not click in politics.' Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Veerappa Moily hit out at the superstar opining that the actor would not be able to make a dent in Tamil Nadu politics, a space where the ethos of Dravidian culture had always manifested. While several political parties including the ruling AIADMK, the DMK, TDP and the BJP have welcomed the superstar's entry into politics, the Congress party has alleged that the BJP has "set up" Rajinikanth with an aim to divide the votes of DMK.

Enforcement Directorate seizes Vijay Mallya’s assets in France worth 1.6 Million Euros

The French Authority on Friday seized a property of Vijay Mallya in France on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The fugitive businessman's property, valued at 1.6 Million Euros was seized by the French Authority based on ED's investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). As per the investigative body, the property was brought after a large amount of money was siphoned off from Kingfisher Airlines' bank account.

