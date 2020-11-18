Latest News: From Twitter's Apology To BJP Worker Killed In Bengal, Top Stories Here

Here are the top stories this Wednesday evening:

Twitter submits apology affidavit for showing J&K as part of China post Centre's warning

Days after the Centre issued a strong warning to Twitter, the company's Chief Privacy Officer Damien Kieran submitted an affidavit apologising for showing J&K as part of China. This controversy came to the fore on October 18 when national security analyst Nitin Gokhale noticed that his location (near Leh airport) was displaying 'Jammu and Kashmir, People's Republic of China' on Twitter. Subsequently, the Parliamentary Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 had expressed strong displeasure over the geotagging issue and asked Twitter to submit a written apology and an affidavit.

BJP worker beaten to death in West Bengal's Coochbehar, Party alleges TMC role

In a shocking incident, another worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was murdered in West Bengal's Coochbehar on Wednesday during an alleged clash between the members of two community clubs. The incident took place in the Tufanganj area during the immersion of idols of Goddess Kali where BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) was lynched to death after he attempted to pacify the members of the clashing groups.

BJP highlights Congress' involvement in AgustaWestland scam, asks Gandhis to break silence

As senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's link to the AgustaWestland scam has been unearthed, the BJP has demanded that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi address the nation over the party's alleged involvement in the Rs 3,600 crore scam and come clean. BJP National Spokesperson Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday detailed on the investigations in the AgustaWestland Scam and specifically pointed out former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's involvement, highlighting that he had been named by Christian James Michel - a key accused in the case. The BJP Spokesperson also went back in time to call attention to the then UPA Defence Minister AK Anthony's admission that kickbacks were taken in the VVIP Chopper deal.

Pfizer's COVID vaccine edges past Moderna's efficacy rate, to seek emergency approval soon

Days after reporting over 90 per cent efficacy, Pfizer and BioNTech on Wednesday announced that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate - BNT162b2 - has met all of the primary efficacy endpoints. Concluding from the analysis, the biotech firm stated that its vaccine candidate has shown an efficacy rate of 95 per cent in participants with and without prior COVID infection. However, the efficacy reduced by a per cent in adults over the age of 65 years. The analysis by Pfizer and BioNTech is based on 170 participants.

Cracks widen within Congress as leaders disagree with top brass on Bengal poll strategy

As Congress continues to remain in a turmoil of rebellion, another setback has kicked in with a certain group of leaders rejecting the poll strategy of the party's top brasses for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections. As per sources, in a meeting on Tuesday to decide the poll strategy for the West Bengal elections, Congress' top brass decided on allying with the ruling TMC party in the state. However, sources added that a certain group of leaders have clearly shunned the prospects of fighting the polls along with the third front.

