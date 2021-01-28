Latest News: From UP Govt's Warning To Protesting Farmers To Sourav Ganguly's Angioplasty

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

Ghaziabad DM orders farmers at Ghazipur border to vacate site; warns of forceful eviction

Signalling a distinct change in dealing with the farmers' stir, the Ghaziabad District Magistrate ordered the protesters at the Ghazipur border to vacate the area by Thursday night. This development comes after violence broke out during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day. Farmers have been participating at a sit-in on the borders of Delhi for over two months seeking the repeal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Angioplasty performed on Sourav Ganguly; condition 'fine' informs WB Governor

After being hospitalized for the second time this month with complaints of 'chest pain,' BCCI President Sourav Ganguly underwent an angioplasty at Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday. As per the doctors at the hospital, two stents will be implanted to clear blocks in one of his coronary arteries. This comes after the 48-year-old former Indian Team captain was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries at the Woodlands Hospital where he was rushed earlier this month after suffering a minor heart attack.

'India turned fight against COVID-19 into a mass movement,' says PM Modi at Davos Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the virtual World Economic Forum's Davos Summit where he put forward India's achievements in successfully defeating the Coronavirus pandemic while turning into a leader in supplying COVID-19 kits, emergency medicines, and now the Coronavirus vaccine across the globe. PM Modi also highlighted how in the thick of the pandemic, India not only moved swiftly towards combating the novel disease but was also quick to turn into a supplier of COVID-19 essentials, PPE kits, and masks. This was followed by the world's largest vaccination drive which commenced in India using two Made in India COVID-19 vaccines.

India fastest to reach 1 million vaccination in world, achieved in 6 days: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday revealed that under India's mammoth nationwide vaccination drive, 25 lakh vaccine doses had been administered so far to the healthcare and frontline warriors in the country. The Health Ministry also informed that India was showing a constant declining trend of new cases of Coronavirus in the country, with the nation now battling only 1.75 lakh active cases.

'Focus on areas that have not received full support': BJP on upcoming Union Budget

As the nation looks forward to the Union Budget of the year, the BJP on Thursday said that Union Budget 2021 will be a game-changer with a focus on areas that have not received full support. Addressing a press conference on Thursday just a day before the beginning of the Budget Session of the Parliament i.e. from January 29, the BJP has asserted that the economic recovery of India post-COVID is strong and widespread across all segments.

