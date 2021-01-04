Latest News: From Updates On Centre-Farmer Talks To Bharat Biotech On Covaxin's Safety

Here are top stories this Monday evening:

Unions refuse to discuss farm laws clause-by-clause; next round of talks at 2 pm on Jan 8

The stalemate over the agrarian laws continued as the 8th round of talks between the farmers' unions and the Centre held on Monday could not yield any outcome. In the previous deliberations, the Union government had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. During the meeting, the farmer leaders rejected the proposal to have a clause-by-clause discussion of the farm laws. They also refused to budge from the demand to repeal the agrarian legislation.

Bharat Biotech chief assures COVAXIN's safety; promises 'Phase-3 efficacy data by March'

A day after massive politicisation occurred over the DCGI's nod to Bharat Biotech (BBL)-ICMR's 'COVAXIN', BBL's CMD Dr. Krishna Ella, lashed out at the adverse reactions to his vaccine by several politicians, experts and social media users. Dr. Ella explained the company's long experience in dealing with vaccines, touting that 123 vaccines have been produced by the company globally. Assuring the safety of COVAXIN, he explained in detail the process of the clinical trials and the data available in the public domain regarding COVAXIN. The DCGI has allowed AstraZeneca - SII's 'COVISHIELD' and Bharat Biotech - ICMR's 'COVAXIN' vaccines for restricted use in an emergency situation.

WikiLeaks' Julian Assange should not be extradited to the United States, UK court rules

In a major reprieve for the jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser on Monday, held that Assange should not be extradited to the United States, according to Reuters. The verdict comes following a three-week extradition hearing in London’s Central Criminal Court. If extradited, Assange may have faced a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison as U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse.

BJP's Patra unsparing on Congress over vaccine politics, fires salvo at Akhilesh Yadav

BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday fired back at the opposition over the politics on DCGI giving the green signal to indigenous Coronavirus vaccines in the country. While addressing a press conference, Patra reiterated BJP President JP Nadda's question as to why is the opposition unhappy when there is something progressive happens in India and added that the opposition and the Congress should introspect why they pass statements which help the vested interests.

JEE Advanced dates, IIT eligibility criteria to be announced on Jan 7: Education Minister

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on January 4 said that he will be announcing the eligibility criteria for IITs as well as the dates for JEE Advanced on January 7 at 6 PM. Calling all students to “stay tuned”, the Education Minister has previously said that the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2021 will be conducted four times.

