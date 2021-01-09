Latest News: From Vaccine Roll-out On Jan 16 To Indonesia's Missing Flight, Read Headlines

Here are top stories this Saturday evening:

Centre Announces Nationwide COVID Vaccine Rollout On Jan 16 After 2 Successful 'dry Runs'

After two successful vaccine 'dry run', the Centre has decided to kick-off the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January after forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, said government sources on Saturday. The decision came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination. The Prime Minister will interact with all CMs on Monday about the same.

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Flight Lost Contact After Taking Off From Jakarta, 62 Onboard

An Indonesian passenger flight travelling from the capital Jakarta to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province has gone missing minutes after the take-off on January 9. The Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182 was carrying more than 50 passengers and had lost more than 10,000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, reported flight-tracking website Flightradar24. The rapid depletion of altitude reportedly occurred four minutes after departure from Jakarta airport.

India Lodge Complaint As Siraj And Bumrah Face Racial Abuse By Crowd At SCG, BCCI Furious

The Indian team has lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground racially abused their frontline pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing third Test match between India and Australia. While the matter was brought up with the International Cricket Council (ICC) match officials and the security officers at the SCG immediately after the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is furious with the turn of events.

Suspected Debris Of Indonesian Passenger Plane That Went Missing Located: Reports

The debris of the missing Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air flight has been reportedly found by the search and rescue team launched by the government earlier today. According to reports, the suspected debris of the aircraft has been discovered in waters north of the capital Jakarta. An official from the search and rescue agency, while speaking to media, said that members have located remains of a potential aircraft, however, it had not been confirmed whether it came from the same missing plane that went off the radar on Saturday.

Nadda Slams Mamata Over 'political Tourism' Jibe, Says 'will Fight For Bengal Farmers'

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'political tourism' jibe at the BJP, remarking that Bengal had stopped taking her talks seriously. "We know how much seriously one has to take to the talks of Didi. Lakhs of people were deprived of the benefits of Ayushman Baharat last year. No one takes didi's talks seriously," said JP Nadda.

