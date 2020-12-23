Latest News: Gas Leak In UP; Mamata's Ministers Skip Meeting; WHO On New Virus Strain

Ammonia Gas Leaks At IFFCO Plant In UP's Prayagraj

In a tragic accident in UP's Prayagraj late on Tuesday night, at least 2 persons have died and more than 12 are in critical condition after ammonia gas leaked through a pipe. The incident happened in the Phulpur-based Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant.

Read - Ammonia Gas Leaks At IFFCO Plant In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj; 2 Dead & 12 Admitted

4 Of Mamata Banerjee's Ministers Skip Cabinet Meeting

Four of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ministers skipped the cabinet meeting called by her on Tuesday sending tremors within the party on further defections, after the exodus of heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari and other 9 leaders. While the Secretary-General of the ruling TMC, Partha Chatterjee attempted to explain the absence of the leaders, it is to be noted that one among them is forest minister Rajib Banerjee, who has also called out the party openly.

Read - 4 Of Mamata Banerjee's Ministers Skip Cabinet Meeting; Rajib Banerjee Next To Quit TMC?

Kolkata Metro To Increase Services On Dec 25

The Kolkata Metro Railway has reportedly decided to elevate its services on December 25 as a pre-emptive measure to commuter rush. As per PTI report, the Kolkata metro will run 216 services from 7 AM to 10:30 PM on December 25 (local time). The first service will be starting from both the ends, that are, Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash at 7 AM and from Noapara at 7.09 AM. The last service will leave Kavi Subhash and Dum Dum at 9.30 PM and from Noapara at 9.25 PM.

Read - Kolkata Metro To Increase Services On Dec 25 To Tackle Commuter Rush

Consuming 'taadi' Can Prevent COVID-19: BSP's UP Unit Chief

Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar has made a baseless claim saying that if people consume large quantities of farm liquor 'taadi', they will not contract COVID-19. He bizarrely said that 'taadi' has immunity power and a drop of it is purer than the water of the Ganga river. Taadi, also known as Toddy, is palm wine which is made from the tree's sap after the fermentation turns it alcoholic.

Read - Consuming 'taadi' Can Prevent COVID-19; It's More Pure than Ganga Jal: BSP's UP Unit Chief

WHO Seeks Increased Virus Sequencing To Detect New Strains

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday urged all nations to enhance the genetic sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses whenever possible and report if new strains of the virus that raise concerns are detected, said WHO's representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic after variants of the existing coronavirus genome were reported to spread rapidly in the UK and South Africa.

Vujnovic said, "The WHO recommends all countries to increase sequencing of SARS-CoV-2 viruses whenever possible and exchange data on sequences at the international level, in particular, to report the discovery of similar mutations causing concerns."

Read - WHO Seeks Increased Virus Sequencing To Detect New Strains; Urges Nations To Be Vigilant

Karima Baloch's Kin Reveal Threats To Her Life

Pakistani political activist Karima Baloch, who campaigned extensively against disappearances and human rights violations in the troubled Balochistan province, was found dead in Toronto on Tuesday. Lateef Johar, her close friend and fellow activist, said he did not believe it was suicide or an accident. He said police informed about the body being found in the water close to Toronto Centre Island and added, "Her family and I can’t believe that it was an accident or something else as we know she was threatened; her friends and family members were previously were abducted and killed." However, the Police in Toronto on Tuesday said that they are not treating the death of Karima Baloch as suspicious.

Read - Karima Baloch's Kin Reveal Threats To Her Life; Canada's Trudeau Mum As Cops Turn Deaf Ear