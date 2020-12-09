Latest News: Gates Hails India’s 'phenomenal System'; India-Norway Hold Bilateral Talks

Here are the top stories this Wednesday morning:

Digvijay wants Nitish to pressurise PM Modi on farm laws

Ahead of the meeting of opposition leaders with President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said that he has 'no expectations' from the President. The former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh opined that the Opposition leaders should instead initiate talks with all NDA partners who have supported the farmers in the past. Citing an example, Digvijay Singh said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar can pressurise Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take back the farm laws. Notably, right after the Bihar elections result wherein Congress showcased a poor performance, Singh had invited Nitish to rejoin Mahagathbandhan in order to fulfil his 'national aspirations.' However, Digvijaya Singh's statement on Nitish comes even as Bihar had scrapped APMC Act, mandi system 14 years ago.

à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥à¤°à¤ªà¤¤à¤¿ à¤œà¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥‹à¤§à¥€ à¤•à¤¼à¤¾à¤¨à¥‚à¤¨ à¤•à¥‹ à¤µà¤¾à¤ªà¤¸ à¤²à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥‡ à¤²à¤¿à¤ 24 à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤¨à¥ˆà¤¤à¤¿à¤• à¤¦à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¡à¥‡à¤²à¥€à¤—à¥‡à¤¶à¤¨ à¤†à¤œ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¤¨à¥‡ à¤œà¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤à¥‡ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤®à¤¹à¤¿à¤® à¤œà¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¥‹à¤ˆ à¤‰à¤®à¥à¤®à¥€à¤¦ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤‡à¤¨ 24 à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤¨à¥ˆà¤¤à¤¿à¤• à¤¦à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ NDA à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤‰à¤¨ à¤¸à¤­à¥€ à¤¦à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤­à¥€ à¤šà¤°à¥à¤šà¤¾ à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ à¤œà¥‹ à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤ à¤¨à¤¿à¤¤à¥€à¤¶ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤®à¥‹à¤¦à¥€ à¤œà¥€ à¤ªà¤° à¤¦à¤¬à¤¾à¤µ à¤¡à¤¾à¤²à¤¨à¤¾ à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤ — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) December 9, 2020

Surjewala terms Karnataka govt’s land reforms bill a “body blow” to farmers

Claiming that the new land bill passed by Karnataka government is a 'body blow' to the farmers of the state, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that it opens 'floodgates' for the acquisition of farmers' land by non-agriculturists. Surjewala claimed that the passing of the legislation proves that BJP favours ' builders' lobby' over the interest of farmers. The new bill amends Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961 eases restrictions on buying farmlands.

Omar comments on ‘Kejriwal under house arrest’ claim

As Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party claimed that CM Arvind Kejriwal was put under house arrest and Delhi Police busted the lie, NC leader and former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, taunted the Centre stating that he has seen the same 'script' elsewhere. Omar was referring to August 4, 2019, when all the mainstream political leaders in J&K were put under preventive detention, and a day after Article 370 that gave special rights to J&K was abrogated, and the state was bifurcated. Omar's comment came even as Delhi Police gave picture evidence to state that Kejriwal was not detained. Moreover, CCTV footage showed Kejriwal moving freely.

Omar said, “AAP claims the CM is under house arrest. The police denies the claim. I don’t know why but I feel like I’ve seen this script play out somewhere else also”.

India-Norway hold bilateral talks

India and Norway held a virtual bilateral discussion regarding issues on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) via video teleconference on Tuesday. According to the official press release, Ministry of External Affairs informed that both India and Norway have decided to work together to improve cooperation between the countries during their UNSC 2021-22 tenure as non-permanent members. During the virtual talk, the two countries discussed a variety of issues including the UNSC agenda and the latest developments. The Indian officials also briefed the Norwegian officials about its 'priorities' during the UNSC tenure which includes reformed multilateralism and counter-terrorism among other things.

Bill Gates hails India’s digital finance approach

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Tuesday hailed India’s policies for financial innovation and inclusion and said that based on its approach to policy implementation, his philanthropic foundation is working with other countries to roll out open-source technologies.

Gates acknowledged that India has built ambitious platforms for universal identification and digital payments, including the world’s largest biometric database (Aadhaar) and a system for cash transactions between any bank or smartphone app (UPI). He said these policies have drastically reduced the cost and friction of distributing aid to the poor, especially during the pandemic.

