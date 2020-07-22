Latest News: Ghaziabad Journalist Dies; Raj Speaker Moves SC; US Accuses China Of Hacking

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 10 am:

Ghaziabad journalist shot

Vikram Joshi, a journalist was severely assaulted & the shot in the head in late hours of July 21 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh before succumbing to his injuries on July 22. He was intercepted by bike-borne miscreants while travelling with his daughter, physically assaulted and then shot. Nine persons accused in the crime were arrested on Tuesday and the station in-charge has been suspended for negligence on duty. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby.

Rajasthan speaker moves SC to challenge HC's order

On Tuesday, Rajasthan High Court reserved its order on the plea filed by Rajasthan’s former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the Assembly Speaker. Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Speaker CP Joshi said that he will move Supreme Court challenging the decision.

Gehlot's Rajasthan govt sends 'phone tapping' report to MHA

As Rajasthan’s political crisis continues, sources have reported on Wednesday that Ashok Gehlot’s government has sent its report on phone tapping to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). This comes after the Ministry had asked the Rajasthan Chief Secretary on July 18 to submit a report after BJP alleged illegalities on phone tapping in the state.

COVID-19 cases in India spike to 11,92,915

Spike of 37,724 cases and 648 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours. Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 11,92,915 including 411133 active cases, 7,53,050 cured/discharged/migrated and 28,732 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Kanye West wants Jay-Z to be his running mate, VP

American musician Kanye West has declared fellow musician Jay-Z as his top pick for a running mate and Vice President in the upcoming US presidential elections. According to reports, during an interview on July 19, Kanye West informed that he had considered many others for the role, including Jade Simmons and Michelle Tidball. However, he added, that Jay-Z was his first choice to be the next Vice President of the United States.

US leading world in COVID-19 testing, India second: Trump

As the coronavirus contagion continues to tighten its grip across the globe, US President Donald Trump has said America is leading the world in the handling of COVID-19 pandemic and that India is at the second position. Meanwhile, as per Johns Hopkins University tally, the US has recorded total of 3.8 million COVID-19 cases and 141,995 deaths while the global infections are now nearing to 15 million.

"We're going to be over 50 million tests," Donald Trump said, adding that "second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and four million. I think that we are doing a tremendous amount of testing.” The "China virus", he said, is a vicious and dangerous illness.

US accuses Xi & china of global hacking attempt

The United States Justice Department announced criminal charges on Tuesday and said that the hackers working with China’s government attacked the company’s that are developing COVID-19 vaccine for the novel coronavirus and stole hundreds of millions of dollars worth of intellectual property and trade secrets from firms across the globe. Even though the indictment does not accuse the two Chinese defendants of actually acquiring the research on the pathogen, it successfully underlines the extent to which the scientific discoveries has been the most crucial target for foreign governments as well as the criminal hackers.

