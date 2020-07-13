Latest News: Google's $10B India Fund; Ashok Gehlot's Fresh Setback, Top Stories Today

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Setback to CM Ashok Gehlot

In another setback for Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, the Bhartiya Tribal Party on Monday issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place. BTP, founded by Gujarat MLA Chhotubhai Vasava in 2017, had voted for the Congress party's candidates in the Rajya Sabha polls held in June. In the letter addressed to the MLAs, BTP national president Maheshbhai Vasava also stressed that they should not vote for Sachin Pilot or BJP either. He warned of disciplinary action if the MLAs violated the party whip.

NIA wants Blue Corner Notice against accused

Days after taking over the Kerala Gold Smuggling case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has moved the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to issue a Blue Corner Notice against Faizal Fareed, a key accused in the case. The application is reported to be under process. The Customs officials had recorded the statement of Fareed, who is currently in Dubai, on Monday. According to Customs officials, they called his friend to contact the accused and recorded his statement. Fareed is a native of Thrissur.

SC to hear plea on Vikas Dubey encounter

As questions continue to be raised over the encounter of Vikas Dubey, the Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Tuesday demanding an independent investigation into the Uttar Pradesh police's action. So far, 4 petitions have been filed with the apex court demanding an SIT, CBI or NIA probe into the encounter of the gangster. This comes amid the staunch criticism of the encounter alleging that it was 'staged' by the police to bury several secrets which were feared to come out after the history-sheeter was nabbed in Ujjain.

Trivandrum tops in CBSE pass percentage

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the results for Class 12th on July 13 and, like every year, girls outperformed boys with a decisive margin of 5.96%. While Trivandrum, Chennai, Delhi East, and Delhi West topped the Pass percentage list, Patna, Prayagraj, Dehradun, and Guwahati were at the bottom.

Google's mega-investment plan for India

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new $10 billion, or Rs 75,000 crore, 'Google for India' digitization fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy. Taking to Twitter, Pichai said that Google is proud to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Digital India after the duo discussed various issues earlier today.

