Latest News: GST Revenue At Rs 86,449 Cr, Law Min Condemns FB's Interference, And More

GST revenue at Rs 86,449 crore in August

The gross revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) in August dipped to Rs 86,449 crore from the previous month's Rs 87,422, data released by the Union Finance Ministry revealed on Tuesday. Last month's collection is 88% of the GST revenues in the same month last year.

China provoked again even as talks continued: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs revealed that China once again engaged in provocative action on August 31 even as the ground commanders of the two nations were trying to deescalate the situation. However, the Indian Army yet again foiled the attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. This comes after the People's Liberation Army's provocative military movement o

Palghar lynching: Victim's kin writes to Maha CM

Demanding a CBI probe in the Palghar mob lynching case, a relative of one of the deceased has written to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. The kin of the deceased has mentioned that the ongoing probe by Maharashtra CID is not satisfactory and that there is a need for CBI investigation for justice to prevail. So far, the Maharashtra CID has filed three chargesheets in the case and transferred 35 police constables related.

Law Min condemns FB's interference

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg condemning the interference in the Indian political process. He alleged that there was a concerted attempt by the Facebook India management to delete pages or substantially reduce the reach of people supportive of the right-of-centre ideology.

13 CSK players test COVID-19 negative

Confirming that all 13 infected players have tested COVID-19 negative, CSK CEO N Viswanathan affirmed that the franchise is likely to start practicing on Friday. However, the players are yet to undergo another test on Thursday. The two infected players — Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad — will have to complete mandatory 14-day quarantine before joining the squad again.

