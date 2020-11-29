Latest News: Haryana Extends Schools Closure; Owaisi Mocks BJP; CM KCR On Yogi's Visit

CoBRA officer killed, 9 CRPF jawans injured in Maoists' IED blast

An officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed and nine commandos were injured in an IED blast set off by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday evening. The Improvised Explosive Device exploded in a forest near Tadmetla village at around 9 pm when a team of security forces was on an anti-Maoist operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. The injured personnel were evacuated by a helicopter around midnight.

Haryana school closure extended for 10 days

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Saturday, November 28 said that schools in the state will remain shut for another 10 days due to rising COVID-19 cases. Vij said that the government has asked all schools in the state to postpone the reopening that was earlier scheduled for November 30.

Owaisi mocks BJP's campaign for GHMC as Shah visits Hyderabad

As the top BJP leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath are campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections (GHMC) scheduled on December 1, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has taunted that BJP should have called Donald Trump too.

CM KCR compares Telangana & UP as Yogi visits

Slamming UP CM Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in Hyderabad for the upcoming GHMC polls, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has said that "some divisive forces" are coming to wreak havoc in the city. He compared the per capita income of his state to that of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and asked people if they will teach the saffron party a lesson on the day of the poll results.

Fourth Pakistan drone spotted in a week in J&K

A Pakistani drone was spotted by the Border Security Forces over the international borders in the Arnia region of Jammu on Saturday evening for the fourth time in a week. Few shots were fired by the BSF after which it retreated towards the Pakistan side. Searches have been launched in the area for the drone that was deployed for possible surveillance to infiltrate terrorists in the region.

4th NSA-level meet between India, Sri Lanka, Maldives

India, Sri Lanka, and the Maldives on November 28 participated in the fourth National Security Adviser (NSA)-level trilateral meeting in Colombo, where they discussed ways of enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean region (IOR). The meeting was attended by India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne, and Maldives' Defence Minister Mariya Didi. Senior officials from Seychelles and Mauritius also participated virtually.

Biden may be hard on China too: Chinese Economist

Even as tensions between the United States and China continue to worsen under the current administration of outgoing President Donald Trump over a score of issues, a leading economist has said that the incoming Joe Biden administration might further impose sanctions on Beijing, that could adversely affect its economy next year.

