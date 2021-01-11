Latest News: Hindu Mahasabha Opens Godse Centre; Karnataka Cabinet Expansion; COVID Tally

Raje's supporters demand BJP name CM face

In what is seen as an internal feud in the Rajasthan BJP unit, the supporters of former CM Vasundhara Raje have asked the party high command to declare her as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party in the next elections. This comes days after some supporters of Vasundhara Raje formed an outfit, saying they want to see her again as the CM in 2023. "We floated 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)' on December 20 and have appointed office bearers in 25 districts with an objective to publicise the achievements and policies of the former governments led by Raje in the state," Vijay Bhardwaj, the state president of the manch, told PTI.

Karnataka cabinet expansion on Jan 13

The much-awaited cabinet expansion in Karnataka will take place on January 13, said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday, after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, the CM said that seven new members may be inducted into the Cabinet and the final decision on this matter will probably be taken on Monday. The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.

In a shocking development, the Hindu Mahasabha on Sunday opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Named as 'Godse Gyaanshala', the Hindu Mahasabha claimed that it is to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap. Mahasabha leaders like Vinod Joshi, Kailash Narayan Sharma, Lal ji Sharma, and Haridas Agrawal were present on the occasion.

CoWIN app to form foundation of vaccination

The Centre on Sunday said CoWIN, which is an online platform for monitoring Coronavirus vaccine delivery, shall form the foundation for the COVID-19 inoculation drive as it will be citizen-centric so that the vaccine is available anytime and anywhere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier said that India's vaccination drive which is set to begin from January 16 will be the world's largest inoculation program. PM Modi also said that during this drive, priority would be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers.

Hindu Mahasabha opens Godse Gyanshala

India's COVID-19 tally

India reported 16,311 new COVID-19 cases, 19,299 discharges, and 161 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. India has recorded over 10 million cases and 1,51,000 deaths so far. After two successful vaccine 'dry run', the Centre has decided to kick-off the nationwide vaccination drive on 16 January after forthcoming festivals including Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu etc, said government sources on Saturday. The decision came after the Prime Minister chaired a high-level review meeting with Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, and other senior officials to review the status of COVID-19 in the country along with the preparedness of the State/UTs for COVID vaccination.

