Latest News: India Affirms 'way Ahead Is Negotiations' On LAC, FB Assuages Cong, And More

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

LAC Faceoff: India affirms 'way ahead is negotiations'

As India and China's standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) continues, the Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday, said that the way ahead is negotiations. After the 'provocative actions' on August 29-30 by the Chinese troops at Pangong Lake, India maintained that talks are being held on both military and diplomatic levels as India is committed to resolving issues through peaceful dialogue. MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava at a press briefing said urged China to 'engage with the Indian side' to completely 'disengage and de-escalate' the situation at LAC, as agreed to by the two nations' Foreign Ministers.

COVID-19: '5 states account for 62% of total active cases'

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra account for 62% of total active Coronavirus cases in the country while Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra account for 70% of total COVID-19 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Facebook assuages Congress on 'partisanship' charge

On Thursday, Facebook Public Policy Director Neil Potts gave an assurance to the Congress party that the social media platform is "non-partisan". Potts was responding to Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal's letter dated August 18 wherein the latter alleged that Facebook India was favouring BJP. The Facebook Public Policy Director recalled that he had recently shared his company's Community Standards and the steps taken during COVID-19 to Venuopal as well as other Congress leaders.

Rhea's chat with brother Showik in March accessed

In an exclusive newsbreak on Thursday, Republic TV accessed a WhatsApp chat between Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty from 15th March 2020, where the siblings are seeing discussing 'buds' (marijuana). In a private WhatsApp group — including Rhea, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant — the conversation indicates revolving around drug procurement.

Premier League ends mega million contract

Just days ahead of the season start, the English Premier League, on Thursday, terminated its reportedly £550m contract with Chinese broadcasters PPTV. The termination ends PPTV's rights to show live coverage of the Premier League games this season with immediate effect. The Premier League 2020-21 season is set to begin on September 12 with a delay due to the COVID-forced break earlier.

