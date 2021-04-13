Latest News: India Approves Sputnik V; Tributes To Jallianwala Bagh Victims And More

Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Approval From India's Drug Regulator DCGI

After the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 on Monday recommended granting approval to Sputnik V for restricted emergency use, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has now approved the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the COVID-19 virus. Before the Sputnik V vaccine was approved, the DCGI had already granted emergency use authorization to two COVID-19 vaccines – indigenously developed Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, and Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

Read full story here

Biden Wants Infrastructure Deal, But GOP Doubts Persist

President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power. Biden met Monday afternoon with a bipartisan group of lawmakers and tried to assure them that the Oval Office gathering was not “window dressing.” One of the core disputes is over what counts as infrastructure in his $2.3 trillion proposal .

Read full story here

Raisina Dialogue: PM Modi To 'unite World's Best Strategic Thinkers' In 6th Edition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 6th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Tuesday. President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen will also join the Inaugural Session as chief guests.. The dialogue will be held virtually from April 13 to 16.

Read full story here

PM Modi Pays Tributes To Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on Tuesday, and said their courage, heroism and sacrifice give strength to every Indian.

"Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian," PM Modi said.

Read full story here

PM Modi's 'Didi O Didi' Remark Recreated By Kids; Amused BJP Leaders Share Viral Videos

Social media platform Twitter on Monday was filled with spoofs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Didi o Didi" remark on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during poll rallies. Videos of small children imitating the Prime Minister were shared by several leaders and supporters of BJP on the internet. This came after PM Modi in one of his election campaign rallies in Bengal's Barasat, said that he fails to understand why the TMC supremo got angry when he addressed her as "Didi".

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.