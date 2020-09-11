Latest News: India-China Consensus; Verdict On Rhea’s Bail Plea Today; COVID-19 Update

India, China arrives at five-point consensus

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi arrived at a five-point consensus on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of foreign ministers’ summit. MEA said in a statement that both sides should take guidance from the series of consensuses at various levels and not allow "differences to become disputes." Noting that the situation along the LAC is not beneficial for any of the two countries, both leaders observed that dialogue should continue to "quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions." Jaishankar and Wang Yi also agreed that both sides "shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity."

Mumbai Police to interrogate drug links against Kangana: Sources

Mumbai Police will interrogate drug links against Kangana Ranaut after the Maharashtra government ordered a probe into the matter, sources told Republic TV. Speaking to the reporters, earlier, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, “Adhyayan Suman, who was in a relationship with Ranaut earlier, had in an interview in 2016 claimed she consumed drugs and even forced him to take it." Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court, on September 10, adjourned its hearing till September 22 in the petition filed by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's against the demolition of her property by the BMC. The HC has directed that the interim stay on the demolition, enforced on Wednesday, shall continue till the next hearing.

Verdict on Rhea’s bail plea today

The sessions court has reserved its order on the bail plea of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty and it will pronounce the verdict on September 11. Rhea's advocate argued that the NCB had coerced his client into making confessions and that no drugs were seized by the agency from his client. Rhea’s lawyer Satish Manshinde argued that the NCB custody itself was illegal and hence bail should be provided. Both Rhea and Showik are currently lodged in Byculla jail. NCB sources have informed that the central agency is making the argument against the bail plea on the basis of Showik's confession that Rhea procured drugs.

India reports record coronavirus cases, crosses 45 lakh mark

India reported a record single-day surge of 96,551 new COVID-19 cases and 1,209 deaths on September 10. Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 45,62,414, including 9,43,480 active cases. The ministry said that 35,42,663 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 76,271 infected people lost their lives. India has become the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

India, US issue joint statement on counter-terrorism

India and the US have asked Islamabad to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai strike and the Pathankot airbase attack. In a joint statement issued after the 17th meeting of the India-US Counter-Terrorism Joint Working Group, both countries highlighted the urgent need for Pakistan to take an immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist activities. India and the US denounced the use of terrorist proxies and strongly condemned cross-border terrorism in all its forms.

