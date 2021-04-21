Latest News: India Elected To UN Bodies; PMGKP For 'COVID Warriors'; Chauvin Convicted

India elected to 3 UN Economic and Social 'principal policy making' bodies

India was elected to at least three UN Economic and Social Council bodies, which includes the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ), UN-Women Executive Board, and Executive Board of the World Food Programme (WFP). Established by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the CCPCJ acts as the principal policymaking body of the United Nations (UN) in the field of crime prevention and criminal justice. Its member countries are involved in international action to combat national and transnational crime and the efficiency and fairness of criminal justice administration systems.

India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ gets elected to 3 UN ECOSOC bodies:



ðŸ‘‰ Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ)



ðŸ‘‰ Executive Board of UN Women



ðŸ‘‰ Executive Board of the World Food Programme pic.twitter.com/MKoR5g2fJn — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) April 20, 2021

Read full story here

PM extends Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package relief for 'COVID Warriors'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package(PMGKP) in an effort to provide COVID-19 relief measures to the impacted frontline medics and healthcare workers battling the pandemic crisis in the forefront. Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan took to his official Twitter handle to announce that the PMGKP relief package that was rolled out to provide insurance to the immediate family members of the ‘Corona warriors’ will now be implemented through the entire year.

Read full story here

Pregnant DSP Shilpa Sahu stands in heat to ensure COVID protocol adherence

In an exemplar display of call of duty, a pregnant Deputy Superintendent of Police was spotted ensuring the COVID-19 mask and lockdown adherence on the streets despite the sweltering temperature and her job’s demands to keep her standing for over several hours. DSP Shilpa Sahu was seen performing her duties as a frontline worker in the Maoist-infested town, Dantewada of Bastar division in Chhattisgarh, ensuring the traffic rules abidance and the safety of the civilians despite her health condition and the surge of the coronavirus spread.

Read full story here

PM lauds Tata group for stepping up to help address oxygen shortage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of The Tata group as it announced that the firm had scrambled to import 24 cryogenic containers to transport liquid oxygen and help ease the oxygen shortage due to the unprecedented surge of the COVID-19 cases. The multinational conglomerate acknowledged the Prime Minister’s series of spontaneous actions to ramp up the vaccine manufacture in order to inoculate all adults over the age of 18, and making provisions to meet the demand for oxygen shortage as the country of an estimated 136 crore population struggled to handle the onslaught of the variant spike caseload, with high transmissibility, that challenged the healthcare system.

Read full story here

Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder

US President Joe Biden said the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s death is “a giant step forward" in the march toward racial justice in America. Biden, speaking at the White House on Thursday, said Floyd’s murder had “ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see the systemic racism" as he called on lawmakers to pass a police reform legislation named in his honour. Under Minnesota law, Chauvin faces at least four decades in prison, although he will probably get much less time under state sentencing guidelines.

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.