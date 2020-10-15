Latest News: India Swats Away Pak; PM Modi Welcomes STARS Project; Tanishq Gets Support

India swats away Pakistan at Commonwealth

India on October 14 ridiculed Pakistan for misusing the 20th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) to pursue its "own bigoted and ill-conceived agenda." Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) said in his statement delivered at the meeting referred to Islamabad as "a globally acknowledged promoter of state-sponsored terrorism masquerading as an alleged victim of the same". Without directly naming Pakistan, India even referred to the neighbouring country's dubious distinction of becoming synonymous with the phrase "epicentre of terrorism and hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations."

Read - India Swats Away Pakistan At Commonwealth: 'Why Describe Itself? It Must Vacate (PoK)'

PM Modi welcomes Rs 5,718 cr STARS Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 14 hailed the STARS project approved by the union cabinet saying that it strengthens the country’s efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning. The 'Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) project worth Rs 5718 crore was approved by the cabinet with an aim to focus on Quality Based Learning Outcomes, on the same lines as the National Education Policy 2020.

The STARS project, which was approved by the Cabinet today, strengthens our efforts to transform the education sector and improve the quality of learning. https://t.co/HaJJVI72t5 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2020

Read - PM Modi Welcomes Rs 5,718 Cr STARS Project For Transforming Indian Education Sector

Rahul Gandhi's attack on India-Bangladesh GDP comparison gets response

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre on October 14 over IMF growth projections showing Bangladesh closing in on India in terms of per capita GDP this year, describing it as a "solid achievement" of six years of BJP.

Solid achievement of 6 years of BJP’s hate-filled cultural nationalism:



Bangladesh set to overtake India.



👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/waOdsLNUVg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 14, 2020

Read - PPP Vs Per-Capita: Rahul Gandhi's Attack On India-Bangladesh GDP Comparison Gets Response

Tanishq now gets big support from advertising bodies

A Tanishq ad on interfaith love triggered a furious backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting 'love jihad', prompting the company on October 13 to withdraw the film citing hurt sentiments and the well-being of its staff. Now, top advertising bodies have come out in the support of the jewellery brand and have issued statements stating the commercial "is not derogatory to any individual, organisation or religion."

Read - Tanishq Now Gets Big Support From Advertising Bodies Over 'baseless & Irrelevant' Attack

US Deputy Secy highlights importance of free & open Indo-Pacific

On his three-day visit to India, Deputy Secretary of the US, Stephen E Biegun, met with senior government officials ahead of the US-India two-plus-two ministerial dialogue which will be held later this year. At an India-US forum, Deputy Secretary Biegun joined Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla in highlighting the importance of US-India partnership, mainly in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Read - US Deputy Secy Highlights Importance Of Free Indo-Pacific Ahead Of US-India 2+2 Dialogue

Survey reveals 70% Indian-Americans prefer Biden over Trump

The 2020 Indian American Attitude Survey (IAAS) revealed that over 70 per cent of registered Indian-American voters plan to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden in the upcoming US elections, while only 22 per cent will vote for Donald Trump. The survey recorded online responses from 936 Indian-Americans in the first 20 days of September. The report said that 56 per cent of the members of the community strongly identify with the Democratic Party whereas only 15 per cent wants a Republican leader.

Read - US Elections: Survey Reveals 70% Indian-Americans Prefer Joe Biden Over Donald Trump

SSR's brother-in-law lists why family is being targeted in intense note

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput completed four months on Wednesday, and the day was marked with notable events. Fans got emotional about the date ‘14th’ again, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking help, while the late actor’s friends held demonstrations in various parts of the country. SSR’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti also penned a strong note highlighting the ‘victim blaming’ that the family was going through amid the investigation into the death case.

If a crime‘s committed against someone & they file a case & we start maligning the plaintiff,we are trying to deny them justice.Always be watchful of such plans.Such plans work by spreading seeds of doubt so that the focus moves away from the quest4 truth & towards victim blaming pic.twitter.com/Nd0qbKv962 — vishal kirti (@vikirti) October 14, 2020

Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law Lists Why Family Is Being Targeted In Intense Note