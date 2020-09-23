Latest News: India Slams Turkey; Bihar DGP Quits; Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Breaks Fast

India slams Turkey for raising Kashmir issue at UNGA

India denounced Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s speech as "gross interference" in New Delhi's internal affairs. Erdogan told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23 that "Kashmir conflict is still a burning issue". Hitting back at Erdogan for his remarks on Kashmir, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said Ankara should learn to respect the sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its policies more deeply.

We have seen remarks by President of Turkey on Indian UT of Jammu & Kashmir. They constitute gross interference in India’s internal affairs and are completely unacceptable. Turkey should learn to respect sovereignty of other nations and reflect on its own policies more deeply. — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 22, 2020

Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman Harivansh breaks one-day fast

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on September 23 broke the one-day fast he had started to protest the unruly behaviour towards him by some Opposition members during the passage of agriculture Bills in the Upper House. He had announced his 24-hour fast in a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Janata Dal (U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh offered juice to Harivansh to help him break the fast.

"He had not eaten anything since Monday night. He was following his duty as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. There is a fixed procedure of everything in democracy and everyone has the right to raise his/her concerns under rules," Singh said.

Bihar DGP quits, may contest Assembly polls from Buxar

Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey took voluntary retirement (VRS) from service, triggering speculation that he would contest the coming state Assembly polls. Pandey's request seeking voluntary retirement was approved by Governor Phagu Chauhan, a notification issued by the state home department said. Sanjiv Kumar Singhal, DG Civil Defence and Fire Services, has been given the additional charge of DGP Bihar till further orders. Pandey is likely to contest as a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Buxar in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, ANI sources said.

Jaya Saha reveals CBD oil - contraband procurement: Sources

During the two days of grilling by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Jaya Saha revealed that she would procure CBD oil - contraband in India - for actor Shraddha Kapoor, according to sources. She also admitted to ordering the CBD oil for Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty, film producer Madhu Mantena as well as for herself, sources confirmed. NCB also quizzed Jaya Saha about her chat with actor Namrata Shirodkar, possibly the actor 'N' from her chats accessed by the agency, but has reportedly feigned ignorance about it.

India's COVID tally crosses 56 lakh-mark

India reported a single-day surge of 83,347 new COVID-19 cases with 1,085 related deaths on September 22. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 56,46,011 including 9,68,377 active cases. The ministry said that 45,87,614 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 90,020 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

