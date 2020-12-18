Latest News: India Snubs China; 3 More TMC Netas Quit; Harsh Vardhan On COVID-19 Fight

'India followed science in fighting COVID'

While addressing a virtual event by the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that India had recognised the COVID-19 threat early and pursued a scientific evidence-based approach to combat the situation. Speaking further on "Building back better: building resilient health infrastructure and supply chains", the Union Minister said that India's COVID-19 case count has been steadily coming down.

3 more TMC netas quit in Bengal

Following a closed-door meeting held with ex-Trinamool MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Asansol MLA Jitendra Tiwari on Thursday quit as the Chairman, Board of Administrators, Asansol Municipal Corporation. Apart from Adhikari and Tiwari, Abhijit Acharya quit as Vice-President of Paschim Bardhaman and Retd. Col Diptangshu Choudhury quit as Chairman of South Bengal State Transport Corporation. While Adhikari has quit from Trinamool party itself, the others are yet to do so. This string of resignations come ahead of West Bengal polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

Amit Shah chairs key meet over farm protests

As the farmers' protest against the three contentious laws implemented by the Centre enters day 22, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called upon members of the Union Cabinet at the BJP headquarters in the national capital to discuss the further course of action. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Piyush Goyal and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was said to be present in the meeting on Thursday.

India, Aus condemn use of terrorist proxies

Condemning the use of terrorist proxies for cross-border terrorism, India and Australia, on December 17, underlined the urgent need for countries to take “immediate, sustained, verified and irreversible” action to ensure no territory is used for terrorist attacks. Both the countries, virtually participated in the 12th meeting of Joint Working Group on counter-terrorism wherein Canberra condemned terrorist attacks that shook India over the years including the 26/11 attacks, Pulwama and Pathankot. In addendum, it also stressed the “urgent need” to bring perpetrators of such attacks to justice.

India cancels events to mark China ties

Days after China "cancelled" plans to jointly launch commemorative stamps with India to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, India has cancelled all 70 such diplomatic events planned with its Eastern neighbour. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has now decided to ramp up cultural relations with Taiwan, a bitter rival of China. A number of events were planned on the 70th diplomatic anniversary of China and India's relationship after Xi Jinping and PM Modi had met last year in Chennai but post-Galwan Valley clash, India has decided to cancel these events, Dinesh K Patnaik, DG ICCR told Republic Media Network. Many of these events were to be organised in China.

