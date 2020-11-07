Latest News: India-Spain Ink MoUs; Biden Predicts Win; INS Airavat Reaches Port Massawa

Harish Salve’s blistering arguments for Arnab Goswami

Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami spent his second day in judicial custody as the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing against his illegal arrest to the next day on Friday. Arnab Goswami’s lawyer, senior advocate Harish Salve, put in blistering arguments before the court against the arrest in the 2018 abetment to suicide case that has been 'reopened' by the Maharashtra police without the court's permission, something that was also noted by the CJM in Alibag who refused the police custody of Arnab. Salve also implored the courts to look through the smokescreen and stated that the fact that Arnab Goswami will 'scream' against Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was not a ground for custody.

Joe Biden says ‘We’re going to win this race’

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, while speaking to the public, said, “We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear”. Biden, from Wilmington, Delaware, said, "We are going to win this race. Just look at what has happened since yesterday.”

Tune in as I address the nation on the current state of the race. https://t.co/w0er4issEk — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

‘India ready to help countries in vaccine production, delivery’

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Friday interacted with ambassadors and high commissioners for foreign missions in India and said that India will use its strength in vaccine production and delivery to help humanity in fight against COVID-19. 'The main objective of this meeting was to give you an outline of the vaccine development programme in India, delivery system management and cooperation in this regard,' he added. The briefing was attended by the key members of government including Dr V.K. Paul from Niti Aayog, Director General of CSIR and Secretary DSIR and many others.

Our proactive engagement with the international community on #Covid-19 response continues



MEA organized a briefing by senior officials from relevant GoI bodies for 180+ heads of foreign Missions & reps from International Organizations. FS @harshvshringla also participated. pic.twitter.com/C0xtBT54Hw — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) November 6, 2020

INS Airavat reaches Port Massawa

In continuation to the ongoing humanitarian mission ‘Sagar-II’, Indian Naval Ship Airavat carrying food aid for people arrived at Port Massawa on Friday. This mission is in sync with the government's vision to provide assistance to 'Friendly Foreign Countries' to overcome natural calamities and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subhash Chand, Ambassador of India handed over the food items to Asmarat Abraha, the Governor of Northern Sea Region. . Captain Malake, Commander Naval Forces, and other Officers from the Eritrean Naval Forces were also present for the handing over ceremony.

PM Modi and Spanish PM Giuseppe sign 15 MoUs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Prof. Giuseppe Conte on Friday held a virtual summit and discussed wide-ranging issues pertaining to the bilateral ties, and ways to deal with the adverse impact of the Coronavirus pandemic. As per a joint statement, the two agreed to strengthen defence engagement through co-development and co-production of military systems and decided to conclude a migration and mobility partnership agreement at the earliest.

Further, the two leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and pledged to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the menace at the bilateral level and in multilateral fora. Furthermore, in a major development, India and Italy inked 15 pacts and finalised an ambitious action plan to further expand their ties following the virtual summit.

