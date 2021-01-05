Latest News: India Starts UNSC Tenure; Biden Slams Trump Over Georgia Call; COVID-19 Tally

38 people test positive for UK strain

A total of 38 people have been tested positive with the new UK variant of the SARS-CoV-2 in India, confirmed by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. Those infected have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by respective state governments and their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Three people have recently tested positive for the UK variant in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district. The NCBS, InSTEM in Bengaluru, CDFD in Hyderabad, ILS in Bhubaneswar, and NCCS in Pune have so far found no UK mutant virus, the Health Ministry has said.

India's COVID-19 tally

India's tally at 1,03,56,845 as active cases drop to 2,31,036 while recoveries climb to 99,75,958 with 1,49,850 fatalities. India reported 16,375 new COVID-19 cases, 29,091 recoveries, and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given emergency approval to 2 vaccines - AsreaZeneca-Oxford's Covishield & Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

India starts UNSC tenure

The Indian national flag on January 4 was installed at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) stakeout as the country started its tenure at the UN body for the eighth time as a non-permanent member. While speaking at a news briefing, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti, called the flag installation ceremony a "proud moment" for the nation. He further thanked PM Narendra Modi for the trust that he has reposed in him to represent the nation.

PR @ambtstirumurti speaks at the flag installation ceremony for incoming #UNSC Members.



India has formally started its 8th tenure in the Security Council today. @MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @harshvshringla @DrSJaishankar pic.twitter.com/RoughFZe4y — India at UN, NY (@IndiaUNNewYork) January 4, 2021

DMK suffers another blow ahead of polls

In another jolt to the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, its ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), has insisted on contesting the upcoming polls on its own symbol. VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan made the announcement in Puducherry on Saturday when he was visiting Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. He had gone to personally extend New Year wishes to the Congress leader and to thank him for launching a scheme to support the fees of scheduled caste and scheduled tribe students, irrespective of the family's economic background.

Biden slams Trump for seeking to overturn result

US President-elect Joe Biden has blasted Donald Trump for seeking to overturn November 3 election results, saying the outgoing president spends most of his time “whining and complaining” rather than doing “the work” of his office. Trump is yet to concede the elections and has filed several lawsuits challenging the November 3 poll results. He alleges that there was a massive voters’ fraud. Election officials and media have said that there is no evidence to back his claims. He has also lost dozens of lawsuits.

