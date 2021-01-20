Latest News: India Starts Vaccine Export; TMC And BJP Workers Killed

Kerala includes trans people as 3rd gender

Kerala left front government has announced programmes for the transgender community with an aim to uplift and bring them to the forefront of society. KK Shailaja, Kerala’s Minister of Health and Social Welfare recently announced this progressive initiative that will include special scholarships to transgender students and wedding grants to trans couple. There was a need to give more care and consideration to the transgender community as they are an educationally backward group. Their everyday struggle made the Kerala government launch this scheme. According to a recent survey, 58% of transgender students drop out of educational institutions without being able to complete even the basic education, the minister further added.

TMC, BJP workers killed in WB

On Tuesday, two Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers died after unidentified men attacked the party office in South Dinajpur, reported news agency ANI. Debarshi Dutta, Superintendent of Police (SP), South Dinajpur, said that six people have been detained in connection with the case and an investigation is underway. In another incident, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured following a clash between BJP and TMC workers in Purba Bardhaman. As violence in West Bengal continues to increase ahead of the crucial assembly elections, BJP has targeted CM Mamata Banerjee, over the law and order situation.

India starts vaccine export

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to several countries will commence on Wednesday and more will follow in the days ahead. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said that India is deeply honoured to be a long-trusted partner in meeting the healthcare needs of the global community. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Government of India has received several requests for the supply of Indian manufactured vaccines from neighbouring countries and key partners.

PM Modi to chair all-party meeting

With the Budget Session of the Parliament inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to chair an all-party meeting on January 30. An NDA (National Democratic Alliance) is also scheduled to be held on January 30. The meeting will be held via video-conferencing. The Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. Meanwhile, Nirmala Sitharaman held the pre-budget meeting with Finance Ministers of all States and Union Territories on Monday morning via video conferencing. Along with Sitharaman, Finance Secretary AB Pandey, Expenditure Secretary TV Somanathan, DEA Tarun Bajaj and Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramaniam were present in the meeting.

Cong joins hands with left parties in Assam

In a desperate attempt to overthrow the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, Congress has announced the formation of a grand pre-poll alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), CPI, CPI(M), and CPI(ML) for the upcoming Assembly polls. A regional party, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, led by newly-formed Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan will also be part of the Opposition alliance. The tenure of the present 126-member House ends on May 31 and Assembly elections are due in April-May this year.

