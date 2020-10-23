Latest News: India To Test Russia's Vaccine, Trump-Biden Final Face-off; COVID-19 Update

Unaccounted money recovered from outside Congress office

Just 5 days ahead of the first phase of assembly elections in Bihar, Income Tax Department raided Congress' office in Patna after one person was detained from outside the office compound and Rs 8.5 lakh was recovered. The Income Tax officials arrived at the office and served notice after money was recovered from a vehicle parked outside the office's compound.

India's COVID-19 tally

India's case tally stands at 77,06,946 including 7,15,812 active cases. 68,74,518 people have recovered while 1,16,616 have died so far. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. According to the Ministry of Health, India's cumulative positivity rate is 7.81% and the daily figure is 3.8%. Several States/UTs are exhibiting a positivity rate higher than the national average indicating a need for aggressive and widespread testing.

Russia's COVID vaccine to be tested in India

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Thursday declared that the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 will be tested in India on 100 volunteers. DCGI has granted permission to pharmaceutical giant Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for conducting the vaccine test, however, the date and time of the test will be decided by the company, according to a Russian news agency report.

India-EU review ties

India and European Union (EU) on Thursday held the 7th India-EU Foreign Policy and Security Consultations in a virtual format. The review meeting was co-chaired by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and Enrique Mora, Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs in the European External Action Service. As per the official release, both reviewed their cooperation in a range of key areas including cyberspace, non-proliferation, maritime security, and ways to effectively deal with terrorism.

US Presidential debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s unexpectedly well-fashioned presidential debate concludes with both candidates getting enough time to make their case stronger ahead of the November 3 Election. The debate passed the 90-minutes deadline that was initially agreed upon by each campaign with the last topic being leadership.

