Latest News: India Wins Seat At UN Body; Chirag Writes To PM Modi; BJP MLA On SSR Case

India has been selected as a member of the UN's Commission on Status of Women, a body of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). TS Tirumurti, permanent representative of India to the United Nations, announced on Twitter that India has won a "seat in prestigious ECOSOC body!" India, Afghanistan and China had contested the elections to the Commission on Status of Women. While India and Afghanistan won the ballot among the 54 members, China could not cross the half-way mark. India will be a member of the United Nations Commission on Status of Women for four years, 2021 to '25.

India wins seat in prestigious #ECOSOC body!



India elected Member of Commission on Status of Women #CSW. It’s a ringing endorsement of our commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in all our endeavours.



We thank member states for their support. @MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/C7cKrMxzOV — PR UN Tirumurti (@ambtstirumurti) September 14, 2020

Chirag Paswan writes to PM Modi

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the differences with the JDU, sources said. LJP, which currently has 2 MLAs in the 243-member assembly, wants to contest on 43 seats this time. In 2015, LJP contested on 40 seats. Moreover, sources say that if differences with CM Nitish Kumar aren't resolved, LJP might field candidates against JDU in the upcoming polls. Chirag Paswan has targeted CM Nitish Kumar a number of times on various issues, including alleged COVID mismanagement.

Omar Abdullah takes dig at Kejriwal over GNCTD amendment bill

The BJP-led central government is set to introduce the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2020 (GNCTD) on September 15. As per the description, the bill calls for an amendment of GNCTD Act 1991 "to bring ease in implementation of certain provisions of the Act." It is scheduled for discussion and passage in this session. The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah targeted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Taking to Twitter, Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that Kejriwal sided with the BJP government during the abrogation of Article 370, and then asked, what will AAP do now?

When they came for us on 5th Aug 2019 AAP happily supported the BJP in the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha. Let’s see AAP support this piece of legislation now! https://t.co/dWXUpCbRHi — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 14, 2020

India reports 83,809 new coronavirus cases; Death toll cross 80k mark

India reported a single-day surge of 83,809 new COVID-19 cases with 1,054 related deaths on September 14. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 49,30,236, including 9,90,061 active cases. The ministry said that 38,59,399 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 80,776 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and related deaths.

Rane's stunning revelation on Sushant-Disha-June 8 party

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane has claimed that Disha Salian's fiance Rohan Rai knew everything about what happened on June 8, leading to Disha's death and subsequently leading to Sushant's death. In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nitesh Rane questioned Rohan Rai being 'nowhere in the picture' of the investigation so far and when pressed, said that he 'knew whatever Rohan Rai knew', referring to the events of June 8 Rane said that Rohan Rai had allegedly fled Mumbai to his hometown and that his appearance before the CBI would make both Sushant and Disha's death probe an 'open and shut case'.

