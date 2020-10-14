Latest News: WHO Hails Aarogya Setu App; ASCI Backs Tanishq; India's COVID-19 Tally

India's COVID-19 tally

India reports a spike of 63,509 new COVID-19 cases & 730 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 72,39,390 including 8,26,876 active cases, 63,01,928 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,10,586 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan remarked that India's COVID-19 recoveries crossed 62 lakhs which is highest in the world. Active cases are below 9 lakhs for the 5th consecutive day with the COVID-19 positivity rate at 8.07%. Around 87% of the people have been discharged/cured.

Petition demands changes in SSR's Wikipedia page

It has been exactly four months since Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra Apartment on June 14. The late actor's death case is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which has made it clear that all angles including homicide are still on the cards. However, the Wikipedia page of Sushant Singh Rajput shows the cause of death as "Suicide by hanging" and it has not gone well with his family friend Smita Parikh who has started a petition to change the "Wikipedia status"

WHO hails India's Aarogya Setu app

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has hailed the Aarogya Setu app for its role in tracking COVID-19 clusters and helping authorities to target test the populations. Launched in April, the Aarogya Setu app is the Central government's primary tool for tracing and tracking people with COVID-19 infection. Highlighting that Aarogya Setu has over 150 million users, Ghebreyesus said that the app has aided public health authorities significantly.

ASCI backs Tanishq over controversial ad

A Tanishq ad on interfaith love triggered a furious backlash on social media with some accusing the jewellery brand of promoting love jihad', prompting the company on Tuesday to withdraw the film citing hurt sentiments and the well-being of its staff. It said in a statement that it was "deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions". The film, it added, had stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) rejected a complaint against the Tanishq advertisement for "promoting communal intermingling", saying there is no violation of any code. The advertisement in question shows a Muslim woman with her Hindu daughter-in-law celebrating an event together.

US Prez megafan had become insomniac

Telangana’s Bussa Krishna Raju, who made a temple to worship Donald Trump had "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the US President's recovery from COVID-19 and later died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday. According to his mother, the 33-year-old farmer was very worried and upset for the past few days after learning that Trump and his wife had contracted Coronavirus. A close associate said Raju was a huge fan of Trump.

