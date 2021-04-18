Latest News: India's COVID-19 Tally; JEE (Main) 2021 Postponed; US Woman Threatened VP

India's & Pakistan's Foreign Ministers In UAE At Same Time; Jaishankar Not Meeting Qureshi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, however, no meeting has been planned between the two leaders, the Ministry said on Saturday. Shortly after Qureshi began a three-day tour to the UAE, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced on Twitter that Jaishankar would also visit Abu Dhabi on April 18 at the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

COVID-19 Test Reports Must Be Sent To Patients Via WhatsApp, Rules Bombay HC

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Saturday directed authorities that COVID-19 test results must be given to patients immediately through WhatsApp and hard copies before waiting for them to be uploaded on the ICMR website.

JEE (Main) 2021 Postponed For April Session; NTA Notice & Revised Exam Dates Info Here

In the latest development, Minister for Education Ramesh 'Nishank' Pokhriyal announced that he had avised the Natioanl Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the April session of JEE (Main)examinations in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases throughout the country. Reiterating that the safety of the students was the primary concern of the government, the Union Minister said that the new dates for the April session of JEE(Mains) will be announced 15 days prior to the examination. JEE(Mains) is the latest exams to be postponed after the Class 12 CBSE exams amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in India.

Florida Woman Charged For Allegedly Threatening To Kill US Vice President Kamala Harris

A 39-year-old nurse in the US state of Florida has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris, according to media reports on Saturday. Niviane Petit Phelps was arrested following an investigation by the US Secret Service, CNN reported. Harris, 56, is the first woman, the first Black American, and the first South Asian American to be elected Vice President.

COVID-19: India Records Highest Single-day Rise Of 2,61,500 Cases, 1,501 Deaths

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 coronavirus infections has taken India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18-lakh mark, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. The death toll increased to 1,77,150 with a record 1,501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

