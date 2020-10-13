Latest News: Trump Resumes Rally; Chaos In Bihar Congress; Fans Plan #MannKiBaat4SSR

Trump's Indian megafan dies

Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer who "spent sleepless nights, starving and praying" for the United States President Donald Trump's recovery from COVID-19, died of cardiac arrest in Medak on Sunday. According to his friends, the 33-year-old was worried a lot and also upset for the past few days after learning that Trump and his wife had contracted the Coronavirus infection. A close associate said Raju was a die-hard fan of US President Trump.

Read: Donald Trump's Indian 'megafan' Dies Of Cardiac Arrest Over US Prez Contracting COVID-19

Pakistan hires lobbying firm

Noting that Pakistan's measures against money laundering and terror financing "is not yet sufficient to justify a re-rating", a regional affiliate of the Financial Action Task Force on Monday retained Islamabad on its 'Enhanced Follow-up' list, according to a media report. The development came only a few weeks ahead of the meeting of the FATF -- the Paris-based global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog -- to decide on 'Naya' Pakistan's grey list status.

Read: Desperate Pakistan Hires Top Lobbying Firm For US Bailout At FATF Rather Than Fight Terror

Sushant's sister tweets for #MannKiBaat4SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has regularly written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the death of the actor. After tweeting to the leader for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe and help in the battle for justice, she has now lent her support to the #MannKiBaat4SSR campaign. Fans of SSR were now pinning their hopes on the PM to speak a few words on Sushant in his radio address programme Mann Ki Baat.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Tweets On #MannKiBaat4SSR, Initiative For Message To PM Modi

Computer chip made of cow dung

While launching a nationwide campaign ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a chip (of the 'computer' variety) made of cow dung and claimed that cow dung is 'anti-radiation.' During the launch of the campaign aimed at promoting cow dung products, Kathiria said that it is scientifically proven. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and came into existence on February 6, 2019, for “conservation, protection, and development of cows and their progeny”.

Read: 'Cow Dung Will Protect All': New Cow-dung Chip To Fight Radiation Unveiled By Central Dept

India's COVID-19 tally

India reports a spike of 55,342 new COVID-19 cases and 706 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,856 deaths, Union Health Ministry reported. The total number of samples tested up to 12th October is 8,89,45,107 including 10,73,014 samples tested on Monday: Indian Council of Medical Research.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 55,342 Cases In 24 Hrs; 62,27,296 Recover So Far

Chaos in Congress' Bihar camp

Facing massive protests within the party in Bihar, Congress on Sunday formed various panels for the upcoming assembly polls but didn't include BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha and BPCC campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh in it. Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala has been named chairman of the election management and coordination committee. The decision to remove its own party chief in the state from poll panels highlights the chaos within the party ahead of polls.

Read: In Bihar Elections Poll Panel, Congress Swaps State Chief With Surjewala As Chaos Reigns

