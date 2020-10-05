Latest News: Final Truth On SSR's Death; Sena Insults Sushant; Yogi's Message To Police

Republic reveals final truth on SSR's death

Republic Media Network, on all its channels on Monday at 10 AM, has revealed an explosive final truth that will clarify doubts of those seemingly convinced by the unofficial leak by AIIMS representative on Saturday. On Sunday, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami made an announcement wherein he promised delivery of the uncompromised truth in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after taking the Network's as well as premier investigation agencies' findings into consideration.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta's massive u-turn

Republic Media Network has aired the ultimate proof which shreds the lies in the case of the late actor's death and will silence the 'suicide theorists'. On August 22, just a day after the AIIMS panel was formed on the recommendation of the CBI, Dr Sudhir Gupta who was the head of the panel had raised several questions on the Cooper Hospital's report and had questioned the Mumbai Police in a conversation with Republic's Editor Special Projects Prakash Singh. Dr Sudhir Gupta had made it clear that the "crime scene has not been kept intact" and also alleged there was "contamination of evidence".

India's COVID-19 tally

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 66-lakh mark with a spike of 74,442 new cases & 903 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 66,23,816 including 9,34,427 active cases, 55,86,704 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,02,685 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said. Maharashtra reported 13,702 new COVID-19 cases, 326 deaths and 15,048 discharges on Sunday. Total cases in the state rise to 14,43,409, including 38,084 deaths and 11,49,603 discharges. Active cases stand at 2,55,281, said State Health Department.

CM Yogi asks police to handle Hathras case sensitively

As the opposition continues to protest against the Hathras horror, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked that 'dialogue' was the way to solve the biggest of problems. "It is possible to solve the biggest problems through dialogue. Dialogue in 'new Uttar Pradesh' is the medium to solve all problems," he said. Yogi Adityanath also stressed on the need for the police department to be more sensitive while handling cases related to women and SC/STs asking them to be 'proactive' in such situations. "Police department needs to be very sensitive and proactive in subjects related to mothers and sisters and issues related to scheduled castes and tribes," he tweeted.

संवाद के माध्यम से बड़ी से बड़ी समस्याओं का समाधान सम्भव है।



'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' में संवाद ही समस्त समस्याओं के समाधान का माध्यम है।



पुलिस विभाग को माताओं एवं बहनों से संबंधित विषयों तथा अनुसूचित जाति व जनजाति से जुड़े मुद्दों में अति संवेदनशीलता और सक्रियता रखने की आवश्यकता है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 4, 2020

Shiv Sena Backs AIIMS Leak

Backing the AIIMS unofficially leaked report on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena has launched an attack on BJP for attempting to ‘defame’ the Maharashtra government and Mumbai police over the investigation. Shiv Sena targeted late Sushant through its mouthpiece Saamana, calling him ‘characterless’ as the AIIMS unofficial report claimed that the actor committed suicide. The ruling party went on to say that SSR could not handle his ‘failures’ and therefore ended his life.

