Latest News: Kamal Nath Booked; US Stimulus Talks Suspended; India's COVID Update & More

Kamal Nath booked for violating COVID-19 norms

For violation of COVID-19 norms during a public meeting, a case has been lodged against Madhya Pradesh's former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath and eight others. The FIR was registered on Tuesday at Bhander Police Station in Datia district under multiple sections of the IPC and Disaster Management Act on the basis of a written complaint by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Mahor on Monday.

Congress demands CM Sonowal's resignation

The Assam Pradesh Youth Congress staged a massive protest over the leak of question paper for police recruitment exams. While protesting, the Congress party demanded the resignation of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in this matter. Senior Congress leaders, including state president Ripun Bora, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, former state minister and MLA Rakibul Hussain led the protest in different districts of the state.

Bhima-Koregaon inquiry commission gets extension

The Koregaon Bhima inquiry commission, probing the January 1, 2018 violence around Koregaon Bhima village in Maharashtra's Pune district, was on Tuesday given the "final" extension till December 31, 2020, to submit its report, by the state government. This will be the seventh extension being granted to the commission. The previous extension was given to the commission till April 8, 2020, however, due to the lockdown in the state, a further extension was under consideration.

India's COVID-19 tally as of October 6

India's COVID-19 tally crosses the 67-lakh mark with a spike of 72,049 new cases and 986 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 67,57,132 including 9,07,883 active cases, 57,44,694 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 1,04,555 deaths, said Union Health Ministry. 11,99,857 samples tested for COVID-19 on October 6. Total 8,22,71,654 samples tested in the country up to October 6, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Trump halts coronavirus stimulus talks

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he has told his administration’s negotiators to stop the coronavirus stimulus talks with Democrats until after the November 3 Presidential election. Trump's declaration ends an ongoing push to send trillions of dollars relief to Americans as the COVID-19 outbreak rampages through the country and the economy struggles to recover from virus-related shutdowns.

