Latest News: India's Fiery Rebuttal To Pak Propaganda, Rahul Detained By UP Cops & More

Here are the top stories this Thursday evening:

India's fiery rebuttal to Pakistan's propaganda

Lashing out at Pakistan's allegations on the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, diplomat Vimarsh Aryan on Thursday laid bare the reckless propaganda of the neighbouring country at the UNHRC. Earlier, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to UN Khalil Hashmi made the incredulous claim that the Indian government was trying to change the demographic structure of J&K and usurp the lands, livelihoods and natural resources of the region. He falsely attributed the change of the official languages in the Union Territory to India's alleged "colonial project".

Rahul Gandhi detained by UP Police

On being stopped by the cops, when Rahul Gandhi insisted on proceeding on foot to Hathras, UP police have arrested him under section 188 - claiming he violated section 144 imposed in the district. Gandhi argued he wished to proceed on foot alone, but police inisted on arresting him and his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

Pak court to 'hear' matter on appointing Kulbhushan counsel

In the ongoing Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Islamabad High Court set October 6 as the hearing date for appointing a defence counsel on Thursday, as per local media. The High Court has directed the Imran Khan-led government to give India another chance to appoint a legal representative for Jadhav - who was captured in 2017, while the Pakistan govt claimed 'India has not responded to the offer'. Pakistan has repeatedly dismissed the request to allow Indian lawyers to represent Jadhav in what is a violation of the ICJ verdict.

'Rhea met Sushant on June 13 night'

Karni Sena leader Surjeet Singh Rathore, who was present at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital on June 15, has joined a BJP leader to make an explosive claim that Rhea Chakraborty was at Sushant Sing Rajput's residence a night before he died. Speaking to Republic TV, Surjeet claimed that film producer Suraj Singh, who was also present at the hospital, told him that Rhea was there at the late actor's residence on the night of June 13 but had then left.

No stay on CBI probe into Life Mission Project

On Thursday, the Kerala High Court refused to interfere with the CBI probe into the alleged FCRA violation in the state government's Life Mission project. The court was hearing a petition filed by the Kerala government seeking the quashing of the CBI's FIR. Arguing for the government, senior advocate KV Viswanathan argued that action taken by the CBI would affect the morale of Life Mission, a government agency and the officers associated with it.

