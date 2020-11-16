Latest News: India's MEA Exposes Pak; Trump Takes Credit For SpaceX; BJP Neta Hails Godse

India's MEA Exposes Pakistan's Latest Delusions

Taking on Pakistan, India's Ministry of External Affairs stated that Islamabad's bile about India's involvement in 'terror attacks' in the country as well as the 'proof' that they claim to have are simply 'figments of imagination'. EAM Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that not many in the international community will believe Pakistan's 'desperate attempt' as everyone is aware of their involvement in terrorism and dirty games and tactics.

Srivastava added that the proof of 'Islamabad's terror sponsorship' was given by its own leader. This comes just a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India of 'sponsoring terrorism' and 'cultivating seeds of hatred across the border' while speaking at a press conference along with Army spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Andhra Pradesh BJP Neta hails 'patriot' Godse

BJP's Andhra Pradesh state secretary Rameshnaidu Nagothu posted a tweet hailing the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi - Nathuram Godse. The post said that Godse was the greatest patriot in India. "Today on his death anniversary I salute Nathuram Godse, with utmost gratitude. The true and one of the greatest patriot ever born in Bharatbhoomi," the post said.

Swamy told that 'China built Depsang infra under UPA; GoI silent since then'

Amid media reports that India and China have broadly agreed on a three-step process on disengagement of troops and withdrawal of weaponry from all major friction points in a time-bound manner to ease the Ladakh standoff, senior BJP leader Dr Subramanian Swamy said that he asked a national security officer that how could the Chinese PLA build such an "extensive infrastructure" in such a short period in Depsang. To which, according to Swamy, the officer replied by saying that the infrastructure in Depsang was built between 2005 to 2012 by PLA and UPA did not reveal but so did from BJP Govt after 2014.

I asked a national security officer how could the Chinese PLA build such an extensive infrastructure in such a short period in Depsang. His answer: Depsang infrastructure was built from 2005 to 2012 by PLA. UPA kept silent but so did from BJP Govt from 2014 onwards. Need to check — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 15, 2020

Congress Tariq Anwar slams Nitish ahead of oath-taking

Even as the Mahagathbandhan lost the assembly elections in Bihar, and also failed to stitch a post-poll alliance with any smaller parties, Congress' Tariq Anwar has said that when Nitish Kumar takes oath later today, he will surrender completely to the BJP. Anwar referred to the difference in seats of JDU and BJP - while the saffron party won 75 seats, Nitish's JDU won 43.

Election results a clear repudiation of Trump’s xenophobia, says Congressman

An influential Indian-American Congressman, Ro Khanna, who was this month elected for the third consecutive term to represent the 17th Congressional District of California that comprises Silicon Valley in the US House of Representatives said that the historic win of president-elect Joe Biden is a “clear repudiation” of the incumbent President Donald Trump's xenophobia.

“It is a big win for America, and the Democrats,” Khanna told PTI in an interview. "It (election results) was a clear repudiation of Trump's xenophobia against vision for a multiracial, multi-ethnic America and for policies to help the working class and middle-class American."

Trump takes credit as SpaceX, astronauts liftoff

After SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company, President Donald Trump took to Twitter and congratulated the space agency. However, he ended up taking the credit for NASA's success. "A great launch!" The Falcon rocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, the second crew to be launched by SpaceX.

A great launch! @NASA was a closed up disaster when we took over. Now it is again the “hottest”, most advanced, space center in the world, by far! https://t.co/CDCGdO74Yb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

