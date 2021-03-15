Latest News: India's Vaccination Drive 2nd Largest; Quad Leaders Pledge To Meet In-person

India's vaccination drive second-largest

India's vaccination drive is indeed ramping up as the country is now the second-largest in the world both in terms of daily doses administered as well as total jabs. India registered 1.26 million doses of vaccines administered on average every day in the last week. With this, India is now only behind the United States which is administering 2.5 million doses a day. Read Here

Railway Minister praises completion of Chenab bridge

On Sunday, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal praised the ‘historic moment’ as the arch bottom of the world’s highest bridge on the River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district was completed. The 1.3-km-long bridge will soar at a height of 359 metres above the Chenab river bed. Read Here

QUAD leaders pledge to meet in-person

Indian Ambassador to United States T S Sandhu recalled Joe Biden's tenure when the latter was the Vice President and said that the "equation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and VP Biden was extremely good in 2014 and 2016." The hospitality received by the Indian side in the joint session of Congress where Biden presided as the VP was also good, Sandhu acknowledged, as he went on to speak about the Quad Summit. Read Here

RSS leader calls for birth control law

Highlighting the issue of population growth as a challenge for India and the world, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Indresh Kumar said there is a need to control the population irrespective of religions. Speaking at a program in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Sunday, Kumar said, "the resources that the environment gave on this Earth are limited to what they were before, but the population has increased manifold. Currently, India has 16.5% of the global population but has only 3.5% of land. India has lesser landmass and more population," he said. Read Here

Nagpur lockdown explained

With 1.6 lakh active coronavirus cases, a few with B.1.1.7 variant included, the streets of Nagpur wore a deserted look on Monday, as the Maharashtra government has imposed a seven-day lockdown starting March 15, that will end on March 21. Nagpur is the first Indian city and a second region in Maharashtra where lockdown has been imposed since it was last lifted. Earlier this year, the state government had imposed a 10-day lockdown in Yavatmal after a sudden surge in cases with the UK variant was recorded, combined with the 'E484K' or 'Eek' mutation. Read Here