Latest News: Israel PM Warns Hamas; 1000 Kerala Healthcare Workers Test COVID Positive

Israel PM Netanyahu says Hamas crossed 'red Line'; Threatens to 'respond with force'

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on May 10, issued a stern warning against Hamas saying that it had crossed a red line by directing missiles into the Israeli territory. Addressing press reporters, the Likud leader asserted that Israel, at present, was engaged in multiple fights including that in Jerusalem and the West Bank. Despite that, he said that the Zionists would not tolerate any kind of attacks on their country and anybody who tries to attack them would pay a heavy price.

We're engaged in a fight on many fronts. Jerusalem, Gaza and other places in Israel. The terrorist organisations in Gaza crossed a red line on the night of Jerusalem Day, by firing rockets towards Jerusalem," Netanyahu told press reproters.

Read full story here

Eureka Forbes ‘Coronaguard’ has 100% antiviral effect in air” as per IIT test

Introduced last year amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Eureka Forbes's 'Coronaguard' has now been found to show a notable effect in attenuating the Corona family of viruses, thereby reducing the chances of infection to people in enclosed spaces significantly. Tested by The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT – Guwahati), Forbes 'Coronaguard' has been found to have a 100% disinfection efficiency against Avian Coronavirus in the air and Avian Coronavirus on the surface and is said to be non-toxic to human cells.

Read full story here

Kerala: Over 1000 healthcare workers test COVID positive in 10 days

Amid the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus across India, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association informed on Monday that over 1000 healthcare workers have been tested COVID positive in the last 10 days in Kerala. General secretary of Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association Dr. T N Suresh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying,

"The number of COVID cases is increasing day by day in the state and that at an alarming rate. About 4.5 lakh patients are currently under treatment in the state. More and more health care workers are turning into patients. Over the last 10 days, more than 1000 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus."

Read full story here

Maharashtra govt announces free treatment for patients suffering from 'Black Fungus'

In a key development on Tuesday, the Maharashtra government announced free treatment for patients suffering from Mucormycosis also known as 'black fungus'. This will be operationalized under the aegis of the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana which is the flagship health insurance scheme of the state government.

राज्यातील काही जिल्ह्यांमध्ये कोरोना रुग्ण म्युकरमायकोसीस या बुरशीजन्य आजाराने ग्रस्त असून त्याची गंभीर दखल आरोग्य विभागाने घेतली आहे.याआजाराच्या जाणीवजागृतीसाठी मोहिम हाती घेण्यात येणार असून म्युकरमायकोसीसच्या रुग्णांवर महात्मा फुले जनआरोग्य योजनेतून मोफतउपचार करण्यात येणार आहेत — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) May 10, 2021

Writing on Twitter, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope stated that his department had taken serious note of rising cases of Mucormycosis among COVID-19 patients in some districts.

Read full story here

Odisha: First case Of 'Black Fungus' reported in COVID-19 patient

A 71-year-old COVID-19 patient has been detected with mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in Odisha. The patient has a history of uncontrolled diabetes as informed by the officials on Monday. This is the first such case reported in the state's capital. The hospital officials further added that the patient is under treatment for both diabetes and black fungus.

He is on anti-diabetic and antifungal treatment," said Dr. CBK Mohanty, the Director of Medical Education and Training.

Read full story here