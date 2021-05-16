Latest News: Israeli PM Vows To Defeat Hamas; PM Modi Chairs Meeting On Cyclone Tauktae

Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To Defeat Hamas After Destroying AP Bureau In Gaza, Thanks US

As the Israel-Hamas clash enters into the second week, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on late Saturday, lashed out at Hamas calling its missile strike a 'double war crime'. Stating that Hamas was killing several Israelis and hiding behind Palestinian civilians, he said that Israel was retaliating effectively. As of date, the death toll in the new Israel-Palestine conflict has risen to 132. Talking about Israel's rocket strike on media houses in Gaza strip, he said,

"As always, Israel is doing everything possible to protect our civilians and keep Palestinian civilians out of harm’s way. We demonstrated this yet again today when we warned civilians to vacate the building used by the Hamas terror intelligence. They vacated the premises before the target was destroyed and that’s why you don’t hear of casualties from these collapsing terror towers because we take special care to avoid these civilian casualties, exactly the opposite of Hamas".

Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting On Preparedness, COVID-19 Management

As states geared up for the landfall of Cyclone Tauktae, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness and directed senior officials to ensure all possible measures were taken to safely evacuate people. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra as well as the island of Lakshadweep are preparing for the landfall of 'severe cyclonic storm-Tauktae' which is expected to cause flash floods and landslides.

Reviewed preparedness on Cyclone Tauktae including ensuring essential supplies, continuing the COVID-19 fight and more. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. https://t.co/u5TShCdeC1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

Delhi Govt Writes To Dr Reddy's For 67 Lakh Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his government has written to Dr. Reddy's Laboratories for the supply of around 67 lakh doses of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. This came after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia earlier this week claimed that COVAXIN manufacturer Bharat Biotech has refused to provide additional doses to Delhi.

CM Kejriwal said, "We have asked for 67 lakh doses each of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN and have written to Dr. Reddy's who are dealers of Sputnik in India for nearly the same quantity." He added, "We have asked them (Dr. Reddy's) how many doses and by what time they can provide. No response has come from their side as yet."

Maharashtra: 5 Killed After Slabs Of Illegal Building Collapses In Ulhasnagar

In an unfortunate incident, five people including three women lost their lives on Saturday afternoon after a portion of an illegally constructed building collapsed in Thane district's Mohini Palace building at Ulhasnagar Camp-1 in Maharashtra. A fire brigade team of Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot to carry out rescue operations. The State government has announced a relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Second Batch Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccines Arrives In Hyderabad

In a major boost to vaccination in India, the second batch of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country. The second batch of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad. Earlier on Friday, the first dose of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine was administered Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad. The entry of Sputnik V in the Indian market makes it the third vaccine in the country, apart from Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and SII's Covishield.

A second batch of #SputnikV has landed in Hyderabad today!

We are very happy to see that the #RussiaIndia joint fight against #COVID19, which is one of the vital areas of our bilateral cooperation nowadays, has firmly stood on rails & moving forward. pic.twitter.com/DxgfMmqHmh — Nikolay Kudashev 🇷🇺 (@NKudashev) May 16, 2021

