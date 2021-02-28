Latest News: ISRO Set To Launch Brazilian Satellite; Petrol & Diesel Price In India & More

ISRO set to launch Brazilian satellite

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Brazilian satellite Amazonia-1 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday at around 10:24 am. Along with Amazonia-1, 18 other co-passenger satellites will also be onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51). The countdown for the launch had begun on Saturday. It is important to note here that this will be ISRO's first mission of the year 2021.

Cong-Left alliance to start campaigning in WB

The Left-Congress-ISF alliance in West Bengal is set to launch its campaign for the upcoming assembly elections with a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata on Sunday. The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress have already decided on seat-sharing, and talks between the Left and Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front have also concluded with both agreeing on 30 seats for the newly- floated outfit. The negotiations between Congress and ISF are underway, and both sides are hopeful that the differences over a few seats would be resolved.

BJP Tableau attacked in WB

As the assembly elections are getting closer in the poll-bound West Bengal, political violence in the state is only rising by each passing day. According to the BJP, the tableau launched by the BJP president JP Nadda at 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' on February 25, was attacked by the TMC goons, on Saturday. BJP alleged that TMC goons entered its warehouse in Kadapara near Swabhumi and broke into the publicity vans and stole many valuable items as well from the premises. An FIR has been filed by BJP against TMC.

India seeks return of Rohingyas to Myanmar

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti observed that India has a significant role to play in early return of the displaced Rohingyas, who fled Myanmar due to what was being called 'ethnic cleansing'. He was speaking at the informal UN General Assembly meeting on the military coup in Myanmar that killed at least three and injured several. Over 1.1 million Rohingyas fled the Rakhine state and crossed borders in 2017 seeking shelter in Bangladesh, after troops in Myanmar burned several Rohingyan homes, raped their women, and killed several of them.

Petrol & Diesel price in India

While the price for per barrel crude has been subject to variation for the past week with the rate on February 28 being $61.66 (Rs 4,537.95), India witnessed a third day constant in the prices of petrol and diesel with a few witnessing a hike by a rupee, on Sunday. While vehicle owners in five states paid a rupee more per litre of petrol, diesel prices in three Indian states of Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka also witnessed the same. However, West Bengal is the only exception where people have to pay Rs 84.35 for per litre diesel, a hike of Rs 3 compared to Rs 81.32 on February 26.

