Latest News: CBI To Probe Rhea's Complaint; 'COVID Not Last Pandemic'; Kangana Gets Notice

Veteran actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passes away at 74

Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh early on Tuesday. The veteran artiste, who was 74, died after suffering a heart attack. Tributes and condolences poured in for him on Twitter, and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also paid his respects.

CBI to probe Rhea Chakraborty's complaint on SSR's sister

A day after Rhea Chakraborty filed a complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital authorities over bogus medical prescription, a case has been registered at Bandra Police Station. Mumbai Police said that the case is registered under IPC section 420, 464, 465, 466, 468, 474, 306, 120B, 34 and r/w Sec 8(c), 21, 22(A), 29 of NDPS Act. Mumbai Police further said that in line with orders of the Supreme Court's verdict, the case is transferred to CBI for further investigation.

Shiv Sena wants FIR against Kangana Ranaut

A day ahead of actor Kangana Ranaut's return to Mumbai, Shiv Sena's IT cell has filed a complaint against her seeking an FIR under 'charges of sedition' for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Ruling party Shiv Sena's IT cell has filed a complaint in Shrinagar Police station in Maharashtra's Thane. Ranaut stoked a controversy after comparing Mumbai to 'PoK' and 'Taliban', in a rebuttal to Sena's 'open threat' to her as she questioned the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police.

'This is not the last pandemic': WHO Chief

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on September 7 said that the world should prepare itself for another pandemic like COVID-19 and also appealed all countries to be better prepared this time. He urged the countries to invest in public health facilities. As per the Reuters tally, over 27.19 million people have been affected by COVID-19 and over 888.326 people have died. The first COVID-19 positive case was recorded in Wuhan, China in December 2019.

Saudi court overturns death sentence of Khashoggi's killers

In a shocking development, Saudi Arabia on Monday overturned the death sentences of five individuals who were convicted for the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. In the final hearing of the case, the Riyadh Criminal Court handed 20-year sentences to five people who were earlier given death sentences and seven to 10 years prison to three others - who were earlier sent to prison for 24-years.

