Latest News: JD(U) Mocks Paswan, India-US To Sign BECA; Barrett Sworn-in As US SC Justice

JDU mocks Paswan's unsuccessful venture into Bollywood

Hitting out at LJP Chief Chirag Paswan for his 'will jail Nitish' remark, JDU leader Sanjay Jha has called him a 'jamoora' (sidekick), and claimed that he will fail in politics, in the same way like he failed in Bollywood. Recalling that Chirag had starred in a film with actor Kangana Ranaut, Jha praised the Manikarnika actor for achieving exceptional feats while slamming the Paswan scion for 'flopping' even after having the strong background of his father. Chirag had made his debut in Bollywood by a Tanveer Khan film Miley Naa Miley Hum in 2011, alongside Kangana Ranaut, Neeru Bajwa, and Sagarika Ghatge.

Delhi doctors to protest over salary

Doctors from several Delhi government hospitals including RML Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, and Maulana Azad Medical College will stage a two-hour symbolic protest on Tuesday, informed an official. This symbolic protest will be held in connection with the non-payment of the salary of Hindu Rao Hospital Doctors. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) termed the issue of non-payment of salary as a 'case of system failure' while adding that the situation in Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital was not just an isolated issue.

India's COVID-19 tally

India case tally stands at 79,09,959 including 6,53,717 active cases. 71,37,228 people have recovered while 1,19,014 have died so far. Unlock 5 has been extended till October 30. Total 10,44,20,894 samples tested for COVID19 up to 26th October. Of these 9,58,116 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

India-US to sign major defence deal

India-US are set to sign BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) on Geospatial Cooperation on Tuesday which will allow India to access precision data, topographical images, maps, nautical and aeronautical data and other classified satellite data on a real-time basis from US military satellites which will aid in providing better accuracy of stand-off weapons like cruise, ballistic missiles and drones. This pact will be signed during the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Defence Secretary Mark T Esper at 10 am on October 27.

Amy Barrett sworn-in as SC justice

Conservative jurist Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in as the 115th justice on the US Supreme Court on Monday night, an hour after the Republican-controlled Senate confirmed her nomination, delivering President Donald Trump a landmark win just a week before the crucial presidential election. The Senate confirmed the nomination of Barrett as the Supreme Court Judge by 52-48 votes, overcoming the unified opposition of Democrats.

