Latest News: Nadda Kicks Off Rally; BJP Lambasts Cong On No Visit to Karauli Priest & More

Bihar polls 2020: JP Nadda kicks off rally

Lashing out at the RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav on Sunday, BJP chief JP Nadda said that Janata Party founder Jayprakash's disciples had compromised his values. Taunting the RJD's coalition with Congress 'Mahagathbandhan', he said that Jayprakash (JP) - whose birth anniversary is today - fought Congress throughout his life and now his disciples were 'embracing Congress'. BJP has kicked of its rally ahead of the Bihar polls which will be held in 3 phases - October 28, November 3, and November 7, with the results being declared on November 10.

READ: Bihar Polls 2020: JP Nadda Kicks Off Rally, Lashes At Lalu Yadav For 'embracing Congress'

Priyanka Vadra sets up committee to probe assault on Congress' Tara Yadav

Taking action over the physical assault on Congress leader Tara Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday has set up an inquiry committee to probe into the incident. The party has suspended two workers - Deendayal Yadav and Ajay Kumar Sainthvar - and has asked the committee to submit a report within 2 days. The woman politician - Tara Yadav was manhandled at a party meeting in UP's Deoria when she questioned the party's decision to field Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi in the upcoming by-polls.

READ: Priyanka Vadra Sets Up Committee To Probe Assault On Congress' Tara Yadav, 2 Suspended

BJP lambasts Congress on no visit to Karauli priest's kin

Amid the row over the Karauli priest murder case, BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi has lambasted the Congress-led Rajasthan government, alleging that the accused was arrested only after pressure mounted on the state government. He alleged that the accused had the support of the state administration. While speaking with Republic TV, Chaturvedi further claimed that the state administration mounted pressure on the family to cremate the body at the earliest without anyone's knowledge, however, with the villagers and the crowd that gathered, the administration couldn't succeed in orchestrating their plan.

"When the people in the village came to know, the BJP leaders came to know, all built pressure on the administration, otherwise their (state government) attempt was to burn the body discreetly and destroy evidence," he said.

"There was a panchayat meeting three days before the incident and it was concluded that the land belongs to the temple priest. But neither the beat in charge has any idea nor the patwari or gram sevak. This shows the way this government functions," he said while lambasting at the state government.

READ: 'They Go Where They Get Votes': BJP Lambasts Congress On No Visit To Karauli Priest's Kin

Kangana Ranaut weighs in on Mumbai's Aarey metro shed relocation

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to respond to reports of Maharashtra Government's announcement to scrap the Aarey metro car shed project and claimed that even though it is a good move, stopping urbanization is not the solution. The Manikarnika actor also revealed that she had planted one lakh saplings last year.

First world problems of a few fancy activists are not #Mumbaikars problems, last year I planted more than one Lakh saplings, not cutting trees is good but stopping urbanisation only to suit powerful and wealthy’s agendas is not the solution but part of the problem #Aarey #Metro https://t.co/xS2SQTHKnj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 11, 2020

READ: Kangana Ranaut Weighs In On Mumbai's Aarey Metro Shed Relocation, Opines On Urbanisation

Kerala gold scam: Accused Swapna says was told by CM to stay in touch 'unofficially'

In the latest development in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, Republic Media Network on Sunday accessed the details of the charge sheet filed by the ED that mentions Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. As per the charge sheet, the Kerala CM has been named by primary-accused Swapna Suresh who has alleged that she was asked by him to contact the then personal secretary to the CM, M. Sivasankar, contradictory to Vijayan's claims.

The charge sheet has also mentioned that Swapna met the CM 5-6 times in the presence of M Sivasankar, adding that the CM was very much aware of her job and position, once again contradicting the Kerala CM's official stand. The charge sheet also alleges that she was asked by the CM to continue to be in touch with Sivasankar 'unofficially.' The 'unofficial' meetings between Suresh and the CM's office has once again brought the role of Pinarayi Vijayan under the serious scanner.

READ: Kerala Gold Scam: Accused Swapna Says Was Told By CM To Stay In Touch 'unofficially'