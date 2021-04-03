Latest News: Kamala Harris Condemns Violence; RJD MP Writes To Goyal And More

Kamala Harris Condemns 'inexplicable' Violence At US Capitol, Mourns Death Of Officer

A Capitol Police officer was killed and another was injured after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the US Capitol on Friday afternoon and then emerged wielding a knife. It was the second line-of-duty death this year after the January 6 insurrection.

Vice President Kamala Harris has expressed gratitude towards Capitol Police for their "swift response" and mourned the death of veteran officer William Evans. She said that the cop who was killed in the line of duty and the other officer who is fighting for his life has made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the Capitol. Harris further said that the country is proud of the courageous men and women who defend the Capitol, especially during this challenging period.

Read full story here

US Consults With Japan, South Korea On North Korea Approach

National security adviser Jake Sullivan consulted with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea on Friday as the Joe Biden administration settles on its approach for dealing with North Korea, including its nuclear programme. The Biden administration has yet to disclose how it plans to handle North Korea, although it said this week its policy review was in the final stages.

Read full story here

Simon Katich, Bengaluru Head Coach Reveals What Helped Team Reach IPL 2020 Playoffs

IPL 2021 is round the corner and every franchise is in its last phase of preparations. With the mini-auction held earlier this year, the team has tried to change the dynamics and strategy as compared to the IPL 2020. Virat Kohli's side Bengaluru too made some tactical decisions despite qualifying for the playoffs in the last season of the IPL. During the mini-auction, the Bengaluru team signed the Australian all-rounder for a whopping of Rs. 14.25 crore. However, Bengaluru's head coach Simon Katich did not appear for the auction.

Read full story here

RJD MP Manoj Jha Writes To Piyush Goyal Over Contract Termination Of IRCTC Supervisors

RJD MP Manoj Jha, on Friday, April 2, wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal questioning the non-renewal of contracts of hospitality supervisors employed with the IRCTC. According to the reports by PTI, he said that they offered their services to the national transporter at the 'peak' of the ongoing pandemic. The RJD MP said that he is writing on behalf of the workers who had been hired by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on April 23, 2019. The workers had been hired for supervision of catering services and quality inspection in trains.

He wrote, “These contractual employees gave their best to the Indian Railways even during the peak of COVID-19 as they were actively engaged in the management and supervision of food delivery services in 'Shramik Special' trains run by the Indian Railways. To our utter shock, I am informed by these employees from various locations that they have been categorically told by IRCTC authorities to search for new jobs, adding further that after 20 days they would not be part of the service anymore. The feeble argument from the IRCTC is that they were hired on a two-year contract which is ending now”.

Read full story here

Model Diksha Singh Set To Contest UP Panchayat Polls

Miss India 2015 contestant and model Diksha Singh is all set to take the political plunge by contesting the upcoming panchayat elections from Jaunpur. Diksha Singh, a native of Chittori village in the Baksha area of the district, told reporters at a hotel on Friday said that she studied till Class III at the village after which she moved to Mumbai and then to Goa with her father. Diksha Singh has procured a form to contest the elections for a zila panchayat member from Ward No.26 (Baksha).

Read full story here

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.