Latest News: JP Nadda Hits Out At China & Pak; Trump Denies QAnon Knowledge; COVID Update

Kanhaiya Kumar opines on Mahagathbandhan's CM Face

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar has opined that the ruling coalition is setting the agendas and the opposition is only reacting to it instead of coming out with their own issues. The former JNUSU president lamented that the agendas which were relevant to the state 15 years back continue to dominate the present polls. Speaking to PTI, Kanhaiya said that opposition should set their own alternative agendas. When asked about Tejashwi Yadav - who is the CM face for Mahagathbandhan, "he is the leader of the largest constituent of the coalition, so it's natural that he will be the leader and there is no question about it."

BJP accuses Odisha Police of targeting reporter

BJP Vice president Baijayant Jay Panda alleged that journalist Ramesh Rath was arrested after he broke the news of RTI activists' expose on Odisha CM's aerial survey of flood-hit areas. Panda asked as to why the Editors Guild is silent on the issue and mocked those who claim themselves as "champions of Freedom of Speech". He also said that CM Naveen Patnaik must respond asking if videos and pictures of his aerial survey on August 31 are fake. However, Odisha Police's statement refutes the claim made by the BJP leader.

Serious allegation by activists (with RTI- accessed aviation documents) that Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik FAKED an August 31st helicopter aerial survey of flooded districts. Are the videos released then by the state govt fake? If so, it begs many other questions. The CM must respond. — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) October 15, 2020



Union Minister demands Kerala CM resignation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the terror link in the Kerala gold smuggling case indicated in a special court in Kochi that it suspected the link of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's gang in the sensational racket. Union Minister V Muraleedharan said that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan must resign in the wake of this revelation. Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said that it is a "grave matter" and substantiates the UAPA charges levelled against the accuses and their links to terror groups.

.@NIA_India's revelations exposes the patronage given to smugglers & anti-national elements in @CMOKerala & how @VijayanPinarayi has been sheltering criminals. CMO has become a safe-haven for such elements.



Kerala CM must resign!@narendramodi @AmitShah @JPNadda @surendranbjp — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) October 15, 2020

JP Nadda Hits Out At China, Pak

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday stated that there is a state of panic in China at the moment because PM Modi has covered the border area by constructing a 4,700 km-long road from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh in the last five years. He also said that the jawans of the country have given an answer to the maladministration of Pakistan.

Trump denies knowledge about QAnon conspiracy group

US President Donald Trump denied having the knowledge of QAnon conspiracy group during a town hall debate on October 15. Minutes into the town hall, Trump was asked about the QAnon conspiracy group and he replied, "I just don’t know about QAnon.” When the moderator further pressed by saying "you do know", Trump replied, “No, I don’t know!” The US President was also asked about him not denouncing white supremacy in the first presidential debate, to which he replied, "I denounced white supremacy".

India reports 63,371 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 15

India reported a single-day surge of 63,371 new COVID-19 cases with 895 related deaths on October 15. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that the total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 73,70,469 including 8,04,528 active cases. The ministry said that 64,53,780 COVID-19 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated so far and 1,12,161 infected people lost their lives. India remains the second worst-hit nation in terms of coronavirus cases and third-worst in terms of related deaths.

